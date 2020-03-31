Who’s open for business? Burt County, that’s who.
Although access is limited in many places to 10 patrons or fewer, most of the county’s businesses—including its eating establishments—remain open.
From Master’s Hand in the south to Dairy King in the north and Way North to the west, Tekamah’s eateries all have food available for take-out. Dairy King even delivers around meal times for a $10 minimum order. More information is available by calling the business at 402-374-2737.
Chatterbox Brews prepares meals for take-out and delivery. They have expanded their hours and are now open every day from 4-9 p.m. As also is the case at Buddies and Subway, limited seating is still available. Chatterbox also is developing a system that will allow patrons to order online.
If you’d rather make it yourself, Save More delivers groceries between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To show that local businesses are doing the right things, Save More and Master’s Hand both have been named Social Distancing Heroes by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
Tekamah Drug also delivers medications. More about that is available by calling the drug store at 402-374-2500.
Many workers in the service industries, be they waiters, hair stylists or delivery people, for example, make their living through tips.
Right now, the common 15 percent gratuity rate isn’t enough, so the Plaindealer is issuing the COVID-19 Tip Challenge. Run that tip up to 19 percent, or tip $1.90 or $19—however you want to meet the challenge, share your tip on Facebook for a chance at a COVID-19 Survival Kit.
The businesses who have been soldiering on through this crisis deserve our support and our thanks.
To that end, the Plaindealer is making free thank-you postcards available to the public. They can be picked up inside our lobby during normal business hours. Pick up a few and send them to your favorite business, or every business, as a way to say thanks for being there when we need them.
They’ll appreciate it.