Tri-County Saddle Club is planning a fundraiser dinner and dance on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019. at the Craig Auditorium.
Santa comes at 5:30 p.m. for the children to visit. Dinner starts at 6:30 with a dance and auction of donated items to follow.
Santa’s visit is free. There is a cover charge for the dinner and auction. A wine and beer bar will be available as is a hot chocolate bar. The meal includes pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and desserts.
Owned and operated by the Tri County Saddle Club, the Hoot Gibson rodeo has been entertaining fans for over 60 years. A club spokesman said Saturday’s event serves two purposes. It is a chance for the club to offer its thanks to the many people who help support the rodeo and it raises money to keep the rodeo going strong.
Club officials say Saturday’s event is a great opportunity to eat with friends, dance and enjoy the Christmas spirit for a good cause in a friendly community setting.