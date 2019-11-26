The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) has helped Medicare recipients and their families manage their Medicare coverage through unbiased group education and one-on-one assistance. I’ve personally been a part of this program for 15 years shortly after the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act was passed on Dec. 8, 2003.
Since 2004 I’ve been educating individuals and groups about Medicare benefits, how and when to apply for Medicare and especially at this time of year, comparing their prescriptions to the many Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans.
So what’s different this year? Nothing really, but everything!
Medicare recipients still need to compare their current prescriptions to the drug and advantage plans like they should every year in order to have the best coverage for the least cost at the pharmacy they want to support. These comparisons and changes must be completed by December 7th in order to take effect January 1, 2020.
The differences come with how many Medicare Advantage Plans are being offered this year – there are 13 in Burt County and up to 18 in Dodge and Washington Counties. There are 29 stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans this year and unless you compare your prescriptions to this daunting list you may be paying too much next year.
Also changing this year was the Medicare Plan Finder on the medicare.gov website. I’d love to say this “new” plan finder was also “improved” but that did not prove to be the case. CMS (Medicare) released the new plan finder Oct. 1 – barely two weeks before open enrollment. They have made a lot of improvements to it as we’ve asked for different features back, but it still is lacking in a few major areas.
Since all of our open enrollment events are filled up, I’d encourage you and/or a family member to call 1-800-MEDICARE or go to the https://medicare.gov website to compare plans before the Dec. 7 deadline.
If you go to the medicare.gov website you can create a “My Medicare” account which is nice because it will then pull up all the prescriptions you had filled with your Medicare Drug or Advantage Plan in the last year. Then you can edit this information to the correct dosages, etc. for your situation. Please double check the quantity listed as the default amounts come up as there are vast differences in what you take and what the default number is which totally changes your comparison. This is especially noticeable for lotions, creams and even inhalers.
The other caution comes after you select which three pharmacy options you want to compare. The plan comparison comes up with your current plan at the top. Just under that information is a sort feature on the computer that you’ll want to change from the default of sorting by Lowest Premium, unless you take no prescriptions. Otherwise, you’ll want to sort and compare by the “Lowest Drug and Premium Costs”.
You can compare three plans and then you can decide which of these plans have the preferred in-network pharmacy you want to use. Enrollment is easy, but make copies of what you’re doing online just in case there is a problem later.
If you don’t see any real financial savings you at least have gotten peace of mind that your prescription plan, prescriptions and pharmacy are working together to save you as much as possible. If you do change plans and save money, all the better!
I never expected to be as busy as I am comparing plans this year, but I take consolation that people see a real need for this service and appreciate having an opportunity to compare and choose the plan that meets their needs the best.
If you don’t have an appointment before the December deadline, please find someone to help you go through the Medicare Plan Finder. It could save you anywhere from $30-$3,000 a year in prescription costs next year, but don’t wait…time is running out!