Oakland’s MercyOne Medical Center has received a large amount of help from community members and those connected to the community.
MercyOne interim director Rita Going said numerous people have been dropping off homemade masks for the staff and patients. This is very helpful, she said, since everyone who comes into the center must be masked and have their temperature taken.
Two people outside the community have also been contributing to the center’s efforts to maintain the safest atmosphere possible. The owners of Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha and Scott Barr of Omaha have donated items of which the center has a dire need.
Brickway, operated by master brewer Zac Triemert and general manger Chad Chaney have been brewing up hand sanitizer. Barr designed fabricated and assembled face shields for medical staff to wear while treating patients.
The center goes through hand sanitizer very quickly, so a supplier is vital. The fact that the face shields are reusable makes them practically invaluable, Going said.
“They are fantastic,” she said. “Everything we can re-use is great.”
Both individuals are friends of the center’s physical therapist Kelly Sandstedt who arranged for them to donate.