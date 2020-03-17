A group of students at Tekamah-Herman High School have been helping families fill the gaps between nutritional meals by filling bags with food.
The students belong to Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. The chapter has 19 current members and are advised by faculty member Macy Pinion. Every Friday, several of the club’s most dedicated participants gather in Pinion’s room to put food items in bags.
“It’s not a lot, but it helps get them through the weekend,” Pinion said. “We have more than a dozen recipients.”
The FCCLA works in conjunction with the Tekamah Food Bank at the Chatt Center. The Food Bank delivers food to the school. Mainly it’s staples such as peanut butter, jelly and a box of cereal like Lucky Charms.
Every now and then a few extra items can be added, such as canned fruit or bread. Save More Market in Tekamah also gives vouchers for milk to go in each bag. The bags are distributed in strict privacy.
The school has held food drives to get more items without having to burden the food bank. The National Honor Society is hosting a food drive in a few weeks, Pinion said. Individuals can also donate canned goods.