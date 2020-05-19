When I was 16 years old, I started looking for a part-time job. To me, I only wanted to make some income to save for college and it actually took longer to find employment than I thought it would. After a few places, I walked into Chatterbox Brews.
I was a shy and introverted kid when I began my job as a dishwasher. When I first started at Chatterbox, I wasn’t big on cooking. I could prepare anything that came out of a box, but that was about it. After a few weeks of working, I was asked to chop some tomatoes. Cutting up those few tomatoes is what started my journey of cooking. I spent the next two years learning how to prepare food and every new thing I learned opened a new part of myself.
For example, spices are a key ingredient of cooking. Each and every spice is different and serves its own purpose. Each herb and seasoning is completely unique, just like the customers who walk through the door.
As a high school student, I sometimes struggled to appreciate my own uniqueness. In these past two years, I have learned to appreciate the extraordinary, the different and the exotic. Every spice and every person is distinct and beautiful in their own way.
I love being able to feed people because food is common ground. I get to experiment and create new masterpieces every day. Food is complex and intricate and cooking has brought out a whole new, creative side of myself. Each day, I look for new combinations of taste, color, and presentation—at the Chatterbox and in life.
I also enjoy being able to see all the friendly faces of Tekamah citizens and getting to meet so many wonderful people at the Chatterbox. My part-time job has given me a second family and an opportunity to grow as a person. I’m sad that my time at Chatterbox is winding down but I am forever grateful for the memories I’ve made and the experiences that have shaped me.
While I don’t plan on going into the food business, I appreciate all that it has taught me. Washing dishes, although it sounds boring, builds character. Spending time as a dishwasher taught me diligence and how to properly wash dishes, of course. I believe all people should spend some time in food service because once you experience that work, you will always be appreciative of those employed in these occupations.
My boss, Cindy Chatt, has been a monumental role model during my high school career. Not only did she hire me, but she also encouraged me and gave me personal advice. She inspired me to do better and I aspire to be like her. I continue to watch Cindy lead courageously through this scary time of uncertainty.
Recently, Cindy wanted to give back to members of our town. The Chatterbox hasn’t been open on Sunday mornings since the start of quarantine, and she missed visiting with our regular Sunday brunch crowd. Together, we prepared some treats for some customers who regularly visit the Chatterbox on Sunday mornings. The smiles and laughter from these people were so exciting and I was proud to be a part of the Chatterbox crew. The compassion and love that Cindy shows to the community members and Tekamah is truly inspiring.
The Chatterbox was opened in June of 2017. Since then, this small establishment has been a fun, lively and exciting place for social gatherings. The Chatterbox has hosted several Tekamah events such as the Sweet Corn Festival, T-H Close-Up Wing Challenge, Halloween costume parties, weekly farmers’ markets and the Summer Street Dance. These events gather the citizens of Tekamah to create enjoyable, memorable moments everyone can cherish.
After Tekamah-Herman Schools shut down due to the pandemic, Cindy wanted to find a way to help.
“There is a need to continue to feed THS students, but the whole program is much more than just making sure our kids have enough to eat” said Chatt. “Teachers are gathering each day to work together to prepare and serve the meals for their students. The camaraderie among the teachers in itself is pretty cool.”
She also acknowledged those who have donated their time, food or money for the program.
“The food pantry has played a huge role in helping to provide the food we serve, and the community donations have been in the thousands of dollars,” Chatt said. “That is in addition to donated baked goods and other food and drink items.”
An area native, Cindy Chatt graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School. After college, she spent time traveling and lived in St. Louis, Philadelphia, Seattle, Jacksonville and Jersey City. Chatt said she returned to Tekamah because she wanted to be part of a community again.
“I wanted to do something where I could see the positive impact on that community,” she said.
Ever since Chatterbox’s opening, the city of Tekamah has felt more like a community. People gather together to make positive changes for the town. Together, with the help of leaders like Cindy Chatt, the city of Tekamah is growing to make a better future.