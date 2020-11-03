On a warm October day in Pierce County, a bus full of FFA members stood in a pit.
Each one crumbles soil in his or her hand. Once the members have studied the texture and structure of the soil, they write some information down and begin to measure layers for erosion. After they have logged all these soil qualities, they combine the data to decide the proper use for that patch of land, whether it be for row cropping or range land. This begins the experience of a District Land Judging competition.
Next, the members figure out the best treatments for that land. These could include adding specific fertilizer amendments or maintaining and constructing terraces. These skills are important for students in agriculture to know because they will benefit their future careers.
Students prepared for this particular land judging event a week or two in advance by studying the textures and make-up of the soil made available by construction around the school. In the classroom, the students learned the science behind the soil and all its important structures.
As the contest date came closer, agricultural instructor and FFA advisor, Haley Zabel, took her classes out on a field trip to Oligmueller’s farm. While there, students were able to judge a real pit, exactly as they would in competition. Miss Zabel pointed out and passed around samples of the different soil structures for each student to feel. This hands-on experience was especially important to the freshmen and sophomores who were new to the competition.
“As a teacher, I am focused on helping students find their future career pathway and developing skills that they can use regardless of their future career paths,” Miss Zabel explained. “For example, our land judging competition is so much more than just deciding on the correct land management practices. Understanding how soil drains, soil depth and how slope of a land effects water, wind and drainage will help them in the future when purchasing land and houses.”
This practice opportunity gave the participants confidence they could carry into the district competition. For many, hands-on experience like this teaches more than could be learned in a classroom setting.
Land judging is just one of many events in which the Tekamah-Herman FFA chapter annually participates. Their next competition will be in District Leadership, where each student will either give a speech or demonstrate an important agricultural skill.
After weeks of planning for the event, the students will practice these speeches before their drive-in movie night, which is available to community farmers via Zoom. This parking lot event is meant to allow social distancing, while still offering a fun activity.
With popcorn and soda, students will gather in the parking lot outside the new Career Education Center to view the movie “Silo,” which focuses on grain bin safety. This event will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 during the previously scheduled State FFA week, which was virtualized due to coronavirus restrictions.
During second semester, Career Development Events will take place. These activities include students showing off their skills specific to their own career field. In between these events, Livestock Judging, Dairy Judging and a wide variety of other competitions will take place—all leading up to State FFA Convention in Lincoln in April 2021.
These in-person events are especially important to students this year since they missed State FFA in 2020 due to COVID-19. Although many members were disappointed when they found out they would not be able to participate in the events for which they had worked so hard to prepare, the officers continued to meet virtually by Zoom and plan out the next year—optimistically. The planning has paid off as they have been able to smoothly transition back into their new classroom and hold chapter meetings once again.
“It is tough for all of the schools in our district since our schools’ COVID plans are all different,” Miss Zabel stated. “But as an FFA District, we are committed to giving the students the best experiences, which means we are going to try our best to be in person.”