The hallways of Tekamah-Herman Schools are one place I will miss as I head off to college. Despite my readiness to venture off to the next chapter of my life, I will miss the conversations held here, relationships and friendships built, memories made and the time at THS.
After the last couple months were taken from us, I will never take the days at Tekamah-Herman for granted again.
As I enter the doors of new beginnings for my life, I will forever be thankful for everything THS has given me. Checking out my senior year in such an uncommon way, I have thought about how much I truly love our school and community.
What will I miss most about Tekamah-Herman Schools? The staff, the teachers and the memories throughout my 14 years in the school system. We seriously have the best staff around. Whether they are in the school building or teaching us from home via Canvas and Zoom, they work hard for the students to receive the best education we can get. The staff ensures we know that someone cares about us.
Through tough times, the faculty comes together to support each other and every student in any way possible, no matter the situation. They reach out to us just to check in and make sure we are doing alright. Mrs. Jackson has e-mailed us, sent us an online “thinking of you” e-card (How cool is that?) and made sure we were hanging in there.
Mr. Klein has held a Zoom meeting once a week to help my accounting class on homework and to talk to us about what is going on in our lives. Although I didn’t mention every teacher I have, they have all reached out to us in some way.
From preschool to senior year, the memories made have been nothing short of amazing.
In preschool, we participated in Hawaiian Day and, for a few weeks, the classroom was turned into a “doctor’s office.” The room constantly changed, which left us a new lesson and memory each week.
Throughout elementary, we had cool field trips all over eastern Nebraska and the track day to end the year. If you were lucky enough to be in Herman, the sixth grade even created a haunted house each October. As sad as I was to leave Herman, those memories are some that I will cherish forever and hold near and dear to my heart.
The transition came for us when we had to officially walk out of Herman Elementary and into junior high at Tekamah.
For me, I was so nervous about going to junior high, mainly because it was in a new place I wasn’t used to and was not comfortable in yet. That quickly changed when I walked into the doors of THS and I became comfortable in the new setting with new faces.
During the six years of junior high and high school, memories kept building and sports became a bigger part of my life. Junior high led to many dances that I didn’t want to go to, but my friends forced me to, most of them anyway. As much as I hate to admit it, the dances turned out to be fun even though I can’t dance.
Once high school hit, my love for sports increased and the games became more fun at the varsity level. One memory from sports that I will always hold close to me is the year I got to play with my sister.
High school life and sports have left me with so many great memories, but this year has made me realize how special our senior year is—despite the pandemic. I would have to say that we have been even more spoiled as seniors. Thank you to everyone who has made it that way for us.
I know I have said it before, but I am going to say it again. I live in the best community and am blessed with an amazing school. Because of all this, I will truly miss this town and my school.