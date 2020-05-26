The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred nearly 3,500 degrees during virtual commencement exercises May 9.
Area graduates include:
Tekamah: Nicholas Allan Bohannon, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Leia Grace Farrens, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design; Jason Hansen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Alexandra Joan Snow, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Tyler Nathaniel Thille, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Hannah Leigh Tobin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Mariah Jordan Tobin, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture. She also earned a Master of Community and Regional Planning from the Office of Graduate Studies.
Herman: Bryan Michael Petersen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Climate Science with highest distinction.
Craig: Cole Joseph Mitchell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Oakland: Olivia Dianne Bures, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with distinction; Bailey Christina Charling, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brynn Molly Charling, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Cody Edward Mace, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elizabeth Marie Ready, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Lyons: Jacob Aaron Pond, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Brent Roy Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with distinction. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with distinction from the college.
Bohannon, from Tekamah, and Miller, from Lyons, were among the 178 graduating seniors who completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This is the largest number of Honors graduates in a single term in the 33-year history of the program.
To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a senior project or research thesis and fulfill other curricular requirements.
_______
Tekamah-Herman grad Caleb Wissmann was among the over 1,600 graduates from the University of Nebraska-Omaha taking part in the school’s first virtual graduation ceremony, held May 8. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education.
Among the other graduates, Starla Mobley, of Lyons, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelkor of Science in Education.
_______
The 47th commencement of Northeast Community College took place on Saturday, May 16, as a virtual ceremony.
Area grads include:
Tekamah: Ethan Braniff, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology; Cody Arnold, Diploma in Welding.
Craig: Colton Smith, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy.
Oakland: Cameron Brown, Associate of Arts.
Lyons: Jillian Stucky, Associate of Arts; Jacob Nelson, Benjamin Smith, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction.
_______
Corey Leonard graduated May 7 with a degree in Agriculture Production Systems and a Certificate in Agribusiness Management Systems from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Leonard, a Tekamah-Herman grad, was among 120 graduates from the school. The virtual graduation ceremony and awards program featured a customized message for each graduate recorded by one of their professors.
_______
Emma Snow of Tekamah graduated Cum Laude May 17 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from the University of Sioux Falls.
Snow was among 503 students earning degrees in the 2020 graduating class, the largest in the school’s 136-year history.
University of Sioux Falls found new ways to celebrate the class of 2020 by mailing graduation boxes to each graduate containing a commencement program, diploma cover, and in USF tradition, a purple towel representing the commission to serve others that comes with the responsibility of an education.
Additionally, a virtual commencement recognition video was released to celebrate graduates which can be found at www.youtube.com/usiouxfalls.
_______
A total of 578 degrees were conferred at Wayne State College this spring. While the May 9 ceremony could not be held at the school’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater, the college plans to host a ceremony for graduates later this summer, provided conditions permit the gathering.
Oakland’s Alexandra Marie Linder, a summa cum laude Pre-K-12 Vocal Music Education major, was one of five students chosen to address graduates via the college’s Web site for spring commencement.
Other area grads include:
Tekamah: Matthew Robert Gross, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Emergency Management; Ellen Marie Eriksen, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction-Instructional Leadership; Hailey Mayo, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction-Instructional Leadership/English Education
Decatur: Samantha M. Goodbird, Master of Business Administration;
Oakland: Joel Gordon Jay Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication/Organizational Leadership and Public Relations, Business Administration; Shannon Eileen Pille, Bachelor of Science, Human Service Counseling, Family Life Studies; Stephanie Dea Brudigam, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Generalist
Lyons: Jaime Raabe, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Sport Management; Kursta Lee Freese, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Generalist; Abbie Le Ann Uhl, Master of Science in Education, School Administration PK-8.