Burt County is authorized for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres due to drought, Julie Hall, executive director at the Burt County Farm Service Agency office, said last week..
“Producers who are interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP acres must request FSA county office approval before starting any haying and grazing activities,” she said. “Before the request is approved, the producer must also have their conservation plan modified by the Natural Resources Conservation Service with any emergency haying and grazing provisions.”
Emergency haying (one cutting only) must be completed within 60 days of approval; and emergency grazing must be completed within 90 days of approval. Haying is restricted to no more than 50 percent of the CRP contract acreage. Producers who are using the grazing option shall leave 25 percent of each field or contiguous fields ungrazed or graze 100 percent of a field but at not more than 75 percent stocking rate.
Producers can use the CRP acreage under the emergency grazing provisions for their own livestock or may grant another livestock producer use of the CRP acreage. The eligible CRP acreage is limited to acres located within the approved county.
There will be no CRP annual rental payment reduction for emergency haying and grazing authorizations.
Under the emergency haying and grazing provisions, CRP acreage cannot be hayed and/or grazed at the same time. For example, if half the field or contiguous field is hayed, the remaining half cannot be grazed, but must remain unhayed and ungrazed for wildlife.
For more information or to request approval for emergency haying or grazing use of CRP acres, contact the FSA office at (402) 374 1920 or visit farmers.gov.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.