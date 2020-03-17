As a dietitian I pride myself on being an expert on the topic of food and nutrition.
It seems like there are new food products coming out almost daily and what we thought was healthy last week is now being frowned upon this week. Part of my job is to stay on top of these trends in order to be a resource to you, the consumer. Today I want to clear up some confusion about milk.
Milk is one of those foods that has gotten a bad rap over the years; specifically, cow’s milk. With that, there has been an influx in different types of milks at the grocery store. As if choosing between 1% milk and whole milk wasn’t hard enough. Now we are stuck deciding between cow, almond, soy, rice, oat milk and more!
It’s hard to know which one to choose when they all claim to be better than the other. Not all milks and milk alternatives are made the same and therefore do not all contain the same nutrients. So what’s the answer?
Let’s break it down.
Dairy or cow’s milk: High protein. Highest source of naturally occurring calcium. The amount of protein and carbs stays the same whether you choose skim, 1%, 2% or whole milk; the only difference is the fat content. For low-fat or fat free options, choose skim or 1%. Flavored milks such as chocolate have added sugars.
Almond milk: Low in protein. Fortified with nutrients such as calcium.Low calorie option. No sugar if you choose the unsweetened varieties. Lactose-free.
Soy milk: High protein. Fortified with calcium. Low sugar. Lactose-free. Most similar nutrition content to cow’s milk.
Coconut milk: No protein. Low calorie option. Good source of vitamin B12. High in saturated fat.
Oat milk: Low protein. Can be high in calories and sugar, depending on the brand. Soy-free, nut-free and lactose-free. May help to reduce cholesterol.
Rice milk: Low protein. High in carbs. Soy-free, nut-free and lactose-free.
At the end of the day, unless you have a medical condition that prohibits the consumption, cow’s milk is really the best option. For those with allergies or intolerances, there is lactose-free cow’s milk. Cow’s milk is nutritionally superior, especially for young infants (over the age of one) and toddlers who need the calories, protein and fat for proper growth and development.
Maybe you drink one of the mentioned milk alternatives simply because of taste preference, and that’s okay! If your milk of choice is lacking certain nutrients, be sure you are getting those somewhere else in your diet.