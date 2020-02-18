Tickets are going fast for the Feb. 22 fundraiser dinner sponsored by the Burt County Fair Foundation. The choice of a New York strip or a Husker chop is on the menu for the dinner at Lyons City Auditorium.
Tickets for the annual event are available at First Northeast Bank outlets in Oakland and Lyons, including the Oakland motor bank; Red Barn Veterinary Clinic in Oakland; and the Burt County Extension office in Tekamah. Proceeds from the event will help pay for improvements to the fairgrounds.
The evening begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., the dinner follows at 6:30. Live and silent auctions also will be held.
After the auction, the evening concludes with a performance by Dueling Pianos. An interactive and highly entertaining show, Dueling Pianos has performed all across the state in venues large and small.
Auction items still can be donated by calling Penke at 402-380-0522.
The Burt County Fair Foundation was begun in 2011 to help fund projects at the fair which formerly were funded by grants from other groups and to help bring more entertainment opportunities to the fair.
For example, foundation money built the new outdoor pavilion at the fairgrounds, home to free entertainment throughout the fair.
Foundation funding also helps pay for other projects at the fair and helps keep the fair free for the people who attend.
Foundation spokesman Jason Penke said the foundation has its eye on several projects around the fairgrounds. Among them was a big project last fall that replaced the concrete on the hill between the livestock barns and the secretary’s office. They’d like to get the roofs painted on the barns and, in a bigger concept, they’d like to renovate or entirely replace the open class building.
Penke said the foundation will sponsor two simulators for youngsters in the Phil Hennig Ag Education building this summer. One simulates driving a combine while the other simulates an all-terrain vehicle.
The headline act for Saturday night’s grandstand show also has been secured.
Penke said the national act Lonestar will be performing. Tickets for the show are expected to be available at the kickoff dinner.
The foundation qualifies as a 501(c)3 organization, meaning any gift the foundation receives is a tax deduction for the giver.
Creating the foundation allows the fair board to find additional funding sources that don’t jeopardize its other receipts. It also allows givers the flexibility to specify money for particular projects.