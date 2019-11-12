Lower nitrogen fertilizer costs, time availability, and generally drier soils compared with normal spring conditions often contributes to a preference for fall nitrogen fertilizer application. However, when compared with spring or in-season applications, fall application can result in relatively high levels of soil nitrate-nitrogen when the potential for leaching and denitrification is high.
Nitrate-nitrogen is highly vulnerable to loss by leaching, runoff, and denitrification. This can result in contamination of surface and groundwater. The risk is greatest from late April through June. This suggests there is a need to minimize the nitrate-nitrogen in the soil at that time. This is especially true for sandy loam or sandier soils where the risk of nitrate leaching is high for much of the year.
Nitrate contamination of groundwater happens when water moves through a soil profile that contains excess nitrate-nitrogen. When nitrogen fertilizer, manure, or some other nitrogen source is added to the soil, soil microbes gradually convert the various nitrogen forms to nitrate-nitrogen. Nitrate-nitrogen is highly soluble in water and since soil is a porous system and water passing through the soil will carry some nitrate with it to the groundwater.
Soil microbial activity and the rate of conversion of ammonium forms of nitrogen to nitrates is very low when the soil temperature is less than 50°F. The ammonium form of nitrogen is not as likely to leach and move through the soil profile. As soil temperatures increase, soil microbial also increases and there is a more rapid conversion of the ammonium form of nitrogen to nitrate-nitrogen.
The soil water content at this time also is a major consideration when considering a fall nitrogen fertilizer application. Soil water is higher than normal for much of Nebraska’s cropland, indicating a higher than normal likelihood of leaching and denitrification potential for next spring.
Soils are also more compacted by traffic when they have a high water content as compared to when the available soil water is less than 60 percent of field capacity. However, given the current soil water levels, it is likely that soil water levels will be even higher in the spring of 2020, even with normal winter precipitation, resulting in an even higher potential for compaction.
If you are planning a fall nitrogen fertilizer application, consider the following:
• Apply nitrogen fertilizer and manure when the soil temperature is below 50°F at the 4-inch soil depth and trending cooler. You can check soil temperatures at cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature
• Apply anhydrous ammonia rather than other nitrogen fertilizers.
• Limit fall application of nitrogen to silt loam, silty clay loam, and finer textured soils.
• Use nitrification inhibitors to slow the conversion of ammonium to nitrate, especially on sand-dominant soils.
• Avoid fall application on wet soils.
• Consider applying a lower base rate of nitrogen in the fall and plan on applying the rest at planting, or as a side-dress application.
• Follow the UNL recommendations and plan to apply 5 percent more nitrogen fertilizer compared with spring application to compensate for likely nitrogen losses.
For more information on applying nitrogen fertilizer on cropland this fall, contact your local Nebraska Extension office.