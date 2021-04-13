 Skip to main content
Farm safety day camp

Farm safety day camp

  • 1 min to read

Raising children in an agricultural community is an amazing experience. Sadly, according to the National Ag Safety Database, every day, 33 children sustain agriculture-related injuries. Every three days, a child dies because of an agriculture-related incident.

Through the partnership between Progressive Agriculture Foundation and Nebraska Extension, children who are currently in 3rd – 6th grade are invited to attend a farm safety day camp to learn how to safely enjoy that agricultural lifestyle.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 24th from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner, Nebraska. Six sessions will be taught, including: PTO Safety, Electrical Safety, Equipment Safety, Grain Handling Safety, Animal safety and ATV/UTV Safety.

Prepare your child to recognize the risks associated with agriculture by registering them today. The registration deadline has been extended to Friday, April 16th. To register, go to https://extension.unl.edu/Farm%20Safety%20Day%20Registration%20Form%20and%20Parent%20Consent.pdf

Registration forms are also available at the Burt, Cuming and Dodge County Extension Offices. There is a $10 registration fee with a $25 maximum household fee for families with multiple children. The registration fee covers lunch, snacks, a t-shirt and take-home bag.

For more information, please contact the Dodge county Extension office at 402-727-2775.

