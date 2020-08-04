Floods a persistent part of area’s history

According to the National Center for Environmental Information, since 1950 there have been eight notable floods in Burt County.
The worst of the lot was the flooding in March of 2019. This high water event was reported to have caused more than $12.23 million in damages to roads and bridges. The Burt County Public Power District reported an additional $175,000 in damages to its infrastructure.
It was recorded in the Burt County Plaindealer that on March 13 Tekamah Creek was nearing the top of its banks. Logan Creek had already topped its banks, inundated the county fairgrounds in Oakland and was beginning to seep onto the Oakland Golf Course.
The Decatur Methodist Church was severely damaged when a basement wall collapsed due to groundwater pressure. A gully washed out near the junction of O Street and 20th Street in Tekamah narrowing the roadways.
The county is still repairing the damage done to some roads and bridges by the 2019 floods.
Only eight years prior, the second worst flooding in Burt County had occurred. From June to August of that year, flood water covered large portions of rural Burt County along the Missouri River.
Reportedly, Decatur was the hardest hit by this event. Damages of about $155,000 were recorded.
Due to 140 percent of normal snowpack runoff, there were record releases from the upstream dams on the Missouri River by the Army Corps of Engineers. In the first week of June, the river was measured to be 32.2 feet deep at Decatur. Flood stage is 35 feet at that location.
The rushing water of the Missouri River caused erosion to the abutment on the Iowa side of the Decatur-Onawa Bridge and it was closed by Iowa transportation officials. As a result, Decatur saw a marked decrease in through traffic. It meant lost revenue for the town in addition to the inconvenience of detours for those that worked on the Iowa side. Those who commuted to jobs in Iowa saw travel time increase from 15 minutes to over an hour as they were forced to cross the river at Sioux City. When that became impossible, many elected to stay in Iowa through the work week.
The Flood of 2011 rivalled only the Flood of 1952 for the amount of devastation wreaked on area farms.
In April of that year, the greatest Missouri River flood in recorded history was headed down the river valley. Following an emergency Tekamah City Council meeting on April 8, a disaster committee was formed. That night plans were made and operations begun on the greatest evacuation of farm families, livestock, grain, machinery and household goods in the history of the county. A Herculean effort was launched with the intent of clearing all moveable property from over 70,000 acres of river bottom farmland before the floodwaters moved in. The exodus was completed in two days and two nights of steady hard work.
Floodwaters nipped at the heels of evacuating farmers. The Burt-Washington drainage ditches, all 180 miles of them, were filled to overflowing with backwater as the flood moved closer to Tekamah.
To the north, southeast of Decatur a 1.5-mile emergency dike was constructed to divert the Missouri momentarily and save time and property. Work on the dike started April 9. Bulldozers owned by the drainage district and John Warren of Tekamah were pressed into service to throw up a dike along a 1,500-foot low stretch. When it proved effective, the call went out for volunteers and more bulldozers. Within 48 hours, the first part of the mile and a half dike was up. At times, as many as 300 men and youngsters, including Boy Scouts, were on duty. Crews worked in shifts day and night to build the dike higher and higher.
Over 200 volunteer women operated a 24-hour canteen out of Tekamah City Auditorium.
The river crested April 15 and 16 at better than 17 feet above flood stage. Water poured over farms and into homes where flood water had never been known in the county’s history.
Final calculations showed 250 farm families, totaling 850 people, were evacuated as were near 4,100 head of cattle, 8,100 hogs, 800 sheep, 250,000 bushels of corn, tons of baled alfalfa, thousands of items of farm machinery and household goods had been successfully evacuated. It all was completed without loss of life and loss of very little grain or livestock in spite of rain-soaked roads which caused many trucks to mire in the mud during the busy days and nights of the evacuation.
Flooding around Craig in June of 2010 caused a reported $35,000 in damages. No other details were available.
In 1969, ice was the root cause of a small flood in Tekamah. Ditches became choked with ice and water backed up onto the yards of several homes. No information as to damages was available.
Another flood, this one in February of 1997, is listed on the NCEI website. No information could be found in the newspaper’s archives.
But other floods have plagued the city, too. In August of 1999, for example, a 8.25-inch rainstorm overnight triggered flooding on the east side of Tekamah. Water was nearly four feet deep at The Village. Firemen started evacuating residents in the area at 1:30 a.m. and approximately 30 people spent the rest of the night at City Auditorium. Most lived north of the creek along K Street and east 11th and into the East Oaks addition.
At the height of the storm, with water gushing downhill and the sewers and drainage ditches already full, water filled 13th Street curb deep across all three traffic lanes, especially near the J Street intersection.
Damage in the city was estimated at nearly $512,000. Upstream structures, such as Summit Lake Dam, which reportedly was within a foot of topping its emergency spillway, and dams on the Sklenar and Goll properties were credited with keeping flood damage to a minimum. State conservation officials speculated that without the 15 structures and other upstream conservation practices, there may have been three times as much water in the city and an estimated $833,000 in additional damages.
In June of 1944, area residents had more than World War II to worry about. A flood on June 18 ravaged the city and the surrounding countryside.
Merchants and businessmen, and whatever crews they could find, worked day and night for several days to rid their stores and buildings of mud, water and debris and to repair damaged foundations, sidewalks and other flood damage. In under four days, nearly every main street business was back in operation, some even were announcing special sales on slightly flood damaged merchandise.
In May of 1915, a heavy rain overnight forced Tekamah Creek out of its banks, turning 13th Street into a river both north and south of the Main Street bridge. According to accounts of the day, water ran almost waist high and fast as a mountain stream from the old Burt County State Bank building to the Post Office corner (where Slim Profits is now). The first floors of stores were not badly damaged, but a lot of water entered the basements of all the buildings on Main Street. The Tekamah Journal reported nearly three feet of muddy water in their basement press room.
The city enlisted extra help to repair damage and assist hard-pressed residents where possible
The city’s first major flood was reported in June of 1904, less than 50 years after its founding.
A heavy rainstorm followed a windstorm. With the creek already bank full, the creek overflowed the town but did little damage to private property. It did, however, carry away the footbridge at the Wellington Harrington home and at R.J. Mitten’s, news reports stated. Wagon bridges at the Chatt and Hopewell places were deemed unsafe.
In the country, the wagon bridge at the W.W. Latta ranch along the bluff road between Tekamah and Herman was gone, as was the bridge at the Charley Goll place north of town.
The storm interrupted students decorating for graduation ceremonies at Tekamah High. Graduation exercises were held June 1 at the Presbyterian Church, “although some of the class may not be able to attend,” a local newspaper reported.