Food: Well Preserved

Learn a new culinary skill with these pickling tips and recipes to try
The last time I hit up my beloved deli back home, a corned beef on a club roll cost something like $20. Twenty bucks! Granted,it’s bigger than my head, and I’d be walking out with leftovers, but even so. Jeez. Every year I feel more like my mother, who loves to tell me how when she was a kid, she could buy two candy bars and see a movie for a quarter.
“At least the pickles are free,” my daughter said, snatching a half-sour from the bowl on the table. “Truth,” I said, joining her, and together we snapped into a taste of my childhood.
There are a zillion things that make the traditional Jewish-deli experience amazing, of course, but every single one of them comes after you’ve already eaten a mound of slaw and at least one entire half-sour pickle. My favorite pickle of all.
Trapped mid-transformation, the half-sour pickle is enjoyably imbued with all the delicious, invigorating herbaceousness of its deeper, funkier
Bread & butter pickles
Ingredients
• 1-quart apple cider vinegar
• 1 quart white vinegar
• 1 pint sugar
• ½ pint salt
• 6 cloves garlic, shaved
• 1 tablespoon coriander seed
• 1 tablespoon celery seed
• 1 tablespoon peppercorn
• 1 tablespoon fennel seed
• 1 teaspoon caraway seed
• Small bunch of thyme
• 3 bay leaves
• ½ gallon cucumbers, sliced
Directions
Bring all ingredients to boil. Add 1 pint of ice to cool. Strain and pour warm over cucumbers. Place in jars, and store.
Recipe courtesy of Seth Parker
Pickled roasted beets
Ingredients
• Medium-sized raw beets
• Champagne vinegar
• Herbs (fresh bay leaf, thyme)
• Spices (coriander, peppercorn, clove, allspice, caraway and fennel seeds)
• Garlic
• Salt and pepper
• Olive oil or grapeseed oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl, toss whole, raw beets in oil, salt and pepper to coat. No need to peel or cut. Place the beets in a baking dish with herbs, garlic and enough vinegar to cover beets by about one-third. Cover with foil, and roast 45 to 60 minutes, checking for tenderness. Beets are done when fork-tender to center.
Cool completely. Peel and discard skin. Slice (optional) and place beets in jar(s) along with the liquid and spices; top off with water if necessary.
Leave in jar(s) for a minimum of 2 days. These will last in the fridge for pretty close to forever.
Recipe courtesy of Eliot Hillis
Pickled peaches
Ingredients
• 1 ½ cups cider vinegar
• 1 ½ cups water
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1 cinnamon stick, broken into small pieces
• 4 large, slightly firm peaches, peeled
Directions
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large saucepan, and bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Cut each peach into 12 wedges. Add peaches to vinegar mixture; let stand 20 minutes. Remove peaches with slotted spoon for a lightly pickled peach, or keep in liquid, refrigerated, for as long as you like. The longer you leave it, the stronger the pickled flavor. To make these savory, include black pepper, bay leaves, clove or hot peppers.
Recipe courtesy Kevin Fonzo
Pickled zellwood sweet corn
Ingredients
• 1 ½ cups fresh corn, cut from the cob
and cleaned of silky bits
• 1 jalapeno, sliced (optional)
• 1 fresh bay leaf
• ¾ cup white vinegar
• ½ cup water
• ¹⁄³ cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon salt
Directions
In a medium saucepot, bring first 6 ingredients to a boil. Place corn, pepper and bay leaf in large mason jar or other heat-resistant container. Allow liquid to boil until sugar is dissolved. Gently pour over corn mix and allow to cool. Once cool, wrap and refrigerate overnight. For corn salsa: Add ½ cup small-diced tomatoes and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Other suggested adds: diced peppers (hot or sweet), ½ cup shredded cabbage (for cole slaw style), and 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, salt and pepper to taste. Try on pulled pork or brisket.
Recipe courtesy Kevin Fonzo