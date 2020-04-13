One morning, when our daughter was around nine years old, we heard her excitedly saying, “I just saw a most unusual bird!”
Now, her folks had been avid bird watchers for years, but had witnessed no visible interest from this child.
Jim and I still enjoy watching birds. We have a large window above our sink that overlooks a wooded strip. Beyond that is a small patch of farm ground. Close to the window are multiple bird feeders hanging on those double hook poles, now popular at our local farm store.
We value our dead wood, in our trees, that is. Decaying wood is a prime place for insects to live. Birds like the deteriorating neighborhood for not only dining; they often move into tree hollows to raise their broods.
During this time of sheltering in place, we are spending more time in our kitchen making various gastronomic creations. I, however, am the cleaning crew by choice. One morning as I was doing dishes, my keen observer of a husband came by with an addition to wash. While at the sink, he pointed out a small bird, randomly hopping up, down and around one of our hackberry trees. It reminded us of how nuthatches move randomly, but was a smaller bird and one unfamiliar to us.
After it flew away, the bird book was consulted.
At over seven pounds, The Audubon Society Encyclopedia of North American Birds is more like the Bird Bible as it details extensively, through color pictures and text, North American birds. The color pictures of the Carolina wren and Bewick’s wren looked similar, but upon consulting the written descriptions, the Carolina wren seemed like a better match due to a soft, golden color on its underbelly.
I loved their description of the bird’s movement: rushing, leaping, springing. That was what we saw!
Upon returning from filling my seed feeders, I shared with my husband, “I’m sorry I went out, as I scared away a pair of the most unusual birds,” which has become our code for ‘the wood ducks have returned!’
Jim was confident that they would stay to raise a brood. The pair seemed to have found suitable housing in a silver maple tree with limbs which will self prune, thus becoming fuel for our grill.
Not everyone has wood ducks that look through their kitchen window. I think they like our neighborhood. I know we do.
Love livin’ in Craig.