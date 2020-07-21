Art Tanderup is many things: a retired teacher, a Ponca corn-planter and a tractor-crop artist.
But over the past 15 years, Tanderup has worked to transition his wife’s family farm north of Neligh, a small town west of Norfolk, into a regenerative agriculture model.
“It’s been a good journey,” he said. “I don’t have all the answers, but we’ve learned a lot and we continue to learn every day and every year.”
Tanderup will talk about his experiences into making the farm more sustainable at a virtual event held by Conservation Nebraska this Saturday.
“Circular Economies: Recycling and Sustainable Agriculture” will be held online at 10 a.m. The discussion will be held over Zoom, and attendees can register in advance on its Facebook event page.
Dale Gubbels, president and CEO of Omaha recycling company Firstar Fiber, will also speak on composting and using a closed-loop resource system at the event. He was scheduled to speak at a webinar held last month before it was canceled.
“These two men are incredibly personable and entertaining,” Northeast Conservation Director Dakota Stock said. “They’re super easy to talk to and fun to listen to, so I’m really excited to have their energies together at this event because they’re both super great people.”
While Conservation Nebraska has held webinars in the past, Stock said for the first time, its speakers will hold a conversation with participants following their presentations.
“Both of them will talk back and forth, and people will be free to either participate and listen and ask questions or they can leave at the end of the call,” she said. “But I just thought that would be fun and something that’s a little different than just listening to a PowerPoint and just have more of a conversation.”
Tanderup finished a 35-year career teaching at Tekamah-Herman Schools northeast of Fremont in 2009. He is a member of the Nebraska Farmers Union Board of Directors and a prominent voice against the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Prior to his retirement, Tanderup started work on his wife’s farm to prepare. In the eastern Sandhills, he said the sand can cause big problems with farms, as it can blow and cut baby corn or beans off.
“So I guess I was looking at a way to try and protect the soil and protect the crops and started doing some research and going to some seminars and so forth,” he said. “And I just kind of got started down that path the more I learned, the more I put into practice.”
Soon, Tanderup started work on making his farm more sustainable.
“It’s a small farm, and we took a journey where we started doing no-till farming and cover crops and trying to incorporate some livestock, just trying to learn how to be better stewards of the land as well as the water,” he said. “So we did some research and found out that we could save water if we had an accurate method of measuring moisture in the sand.”
After installing soil moisture testers, the Tanderups started to save a significant amount of irrigation water. They also try to plant a cover crop on 100% of their acres and have as much growing as they can.
“We’ve just tried to keep learning and tried to do new things as we move forward and build our soil health and take care of the earth, try to keep something green on it as much as we can and not disturb the soil,” Tanderup said.
Tanderup said he’s hoping to talk about the lessons he’s learned, as well as his time planting sacred native corn for the Ponca Nation, which he’s done since 2014.
Having grown up on a farm and ranch, Tanderup said it was hard to change from something he’d spent his entire life doing, even when it brought issues.
“So I guess it’s still a lot of challenges, but lots of rewards from it too,” he said. “And I’m so thankful that I did it when I did. Obviously, I wish that we would have started it a few years sooner, but it’s a good thing, moving that way.”
Stock said learning about regenerative agriculture is critical for areas like Fremont. Even with professionals like Tanderup, she said no one can be 100% regenerative.
“I think that’s a big thing to keep in mind that’s really important, that if you’re going to start something like this, you don’t have to be perfect, you don’t have to go all the way,” Stock said. “But just to learn a few things here and there about how to switch it up and make it a little bit more sustainable I think is a great start.”