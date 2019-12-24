Gavin Enstrom of Craig traveled to Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 29-Dec. 3rd with 25 other Nebraska teens to participate in the annual National 4-H Congress.
For 99 years, youth from the United States and its territories have participated in the youth leadership development experience, National 4-H Congress. 4-H Congress provides youth, ages 15-19 a quality educational and cross-cultural experience. It is designed to address the needs and issues of youth while helping to develop capable, competent and caring citizens. Nebraska youth are selected for this honor based on their leadership, community service and educational activities through Nebraska 4-H.
Throughout the National 4-H Congress experience, delegates networked with 4-H members across the nation. They participated in learning workshops led by national leaders in the fields of STEM, leadership development and Agricultural Literacy. Youth delegates also heard a message of encouragement and inspiration from Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Purdue. Aligned with the theme of the event, Go Beyond, he challenged youth to strive for excellence and to make a day by day decision to use their gifts. National 4-H Congress delegates learned from one another at the Atlanta History Center, and joined the other 800 delegates in community service to the Atlanta community.
Enstrom reported “I really enjoyed getting to know other outstanding 4-H members from all over the United States. Hearing them speak (the different accents were so cool) and learning about their lifestyles compared to my own was very interesting.
I was able to listen to different speakers each day during our workshops. My favorite was John Beede—an Everest climber, global adventurer, entrepreneur, author, humanitarian, and keynote speaker. I was able to hear him speak as a keynote speaker and during a separate workshop. His topics included perseverance as he has climbed the tallest mountain on every continent. He related his obstacles to everyday life and how we may be able to use them in our lives as well. He also spoke about how to effectively leave a good first impression and to successfully interact with people. He was a captivating speaker and I really enjoyed his messages.”
Gavin also noted “A couple of my favorite workshops were a Zumba class I took. It challenged my athletic abilities and was very fun! I also enjoyed a cooking workshop lead by the head chef of the hotel. The most memorable treat we made was tofu. The sauce was good, but the texture is something I hope I never have to eat again!”
All youth ages 5 to 19 can explore their interests and enhance their potential through 4-H. This Nebraska Extension youth development program offers projects for nearly every interest, ranging from Web design to rockets, genealogy, animals large and small, woodworking, fashion, photography, and much, much more. Call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 for more information on getting involved in the 4-H program as a youth or adult.