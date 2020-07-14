The hows and whys of vermicomposting
If you’re looking for a productive and child-friendly summer project, this just might be it.
The Latin word “vermi” means worm, and vermicomposting is the process of using worms to create compost. It’s a small-scale recycling process that converts kitchen waste to “garden gold.” Most horticulturalists consider worm compost to be the best soil amendment, since it’s full of benefi cial microorganisms and a long list of nutrients essential to plant growth and development.
The final product of the vermicomposting process is a crumbly, rich, dark brown, earthy material. A thin layer of this compost can be used to top-dress the soil of potted plants. It can be worked into garden soil to improve its texture and nutrient content. And it’s especially useful in the vegetable garden, where it helps feed food-producing plants and encourages the development of healthy roots. Here’s how to get started:
The worms
Red worms or red wigglers (Eisenia foetida) — often sold as bait — are the best species to use for vermicomposting. In their natural environment, they feed on organic matter that accumulates on the soil surface, and they’re content to live in crowded conditions with frequent disruptions . A worm bin is typically started with about 1 pound of red worms (roughly 1,000), but it can be started with less than that, as long as the bin isn’t initially overloaded with food. Commercial worm farms and local bait shops are good sources of red worms.
The worm bin
The basic requirements for a well-functioning, easy-to- maintain bin: (1) It should be shallow, with a depth of no more than 12 inches; (2) it shouldn’t hold too much moisture; (3) it should have ventilation; and (4) it should be portable. For a small-scale worm bin, a lidded, opaque (not clear-sided) plastic container works well. A sturdy, wooden box with a hinged or removable lid also can work, especially for a large outdoor worm box. Worms like a dark environment since their skin is light-sensitive, so a closed container is essential for their comfort and for pest control. Vermicomposting guides recommend drilling ventilation and drainage holes in a worm box, the fi rst for air circulation and the second to prevent excessive moisture build-up.
The location
A dark, indoor, out-of-the-way place — under the kitchen sink, in a laundry room, inside an unused cabinet or in an insulated garage — works best as a location for worm boxes. “Pet” worms are happiest with relatively consistent temperatures between 55 and 75 F and a minimum of disturbance.
Kitchen composting
Many urban farmers use red wiggler worms for composting. In the process, called vermicomposting, the worms ingest kitchen scraps and produce waste that can be used as fertilizer. It can be done indoors with a storage container. Worms can ingest about half their body weight in food per day. How to start a home worm composting system:
The bedding
Bedding is the material used to fill and refill the worm bin as needed. It serves several purposes, acting as a refuge where worms can shelter and breed, a moisture-control agent and a backup source of food if plant scraps are scarce.
Newspapers that use plant-based, nontoxic inks are one of the best and most readily available sources of bedding material. They’re very easy to tear into narrow strips, they hold moisture well, and they decompose readily. (However, don’t use the slick, full-color advertising inserts.) Other suitable bedding materials are shredded, uncontaminated, corrugated cardboard (minus any tape or non-biodegradable elements such as wax); coconut coir; plain shredded paper without coatings or chemicals (not magazines, cereal boxes or other packages); burlap cloth; and shredded leaves. The bedding material should be loose and slightly moist, like a damp sponge.
The worm food
Yes: Raw plant matter (apple cores, banana and carrot peels, vegetable trimmings, wilted lettuce leaves, etc.); plain cooked vegetables; crushed eggshells; cooked rice/grains in small quantities; and dead or wilted leaves from nontoxic houseplants all make good food for red worms. So does that mushy bag of greens that sat for too long in the refrigerator (minus the plastic, of course).
No: Pungent plants such as onions and garlic; meat or dairy products; oily foods; pet waste; or vegetable matter that’s been sauced, dressed or seasoned. It’s also best to avoid citrus — it contains the chemical limonene, which is toxic to worms, and it can make the bin environment too acidic. It helps to chop food into small pieces before adding it to the bin. Worms don’t have teeth, so their food must be soft or in pieces tiny enough to swallow. They can eat their own weight every five to seven days. Add a handful of clean sand, coffee grounds (used or fresh) or other gritty material to the box, too; worms will swallow it and store it in their gizzards to help grind up the food. Slowly but surely, the worms will convert scraps into compost. Food scraps should be buried at least 1 inch deep in the bedding and preferably underneath it. This discourages potential pests such as fruit flies.
The harvest
The worms’ digestive systems break down the food scraps, and the byproduct — called “worm castings” — is the end goal of the vermicomposting process. In less delicate terms, it’s worm poop. It looks just like rich, dark, crumbly soil, it doesn’t stink, and it’s an incredibly nutrient- rich, organic soil additive.
There are two simple ways to harvest home-created worm compost. The easiest process is from within the bin. Using close-fitting gloves, move all the food scraps and remaining bedding to one end of the bin, leaving the underlying worm compost exposed. Over the next few weeks, put food in the end with bedding, to encourage the worms to migrate to that side, then remove the worm-free finished compost from the other end, picking out and saving any leftover worms. Spread out the remaining material, add new food and bedding, then repeat the process in another few weeks.
The “cone method” is also easy. Remove a few large handfuls of castings to a portable surface (the box lid works well), and shape them into a cone. Move it to a sunny area for a few minutes. After the worms dig to the bottom to avoid the bright light, harvest the compost from the top of the cone and return the remaining compost and worms to the bin.