Twice a year, hundreds – if not thousands – of people converge on a farmstead north of Tekamah. Most come to purchase a piece of farm equipment they need. Many come to wrangle a deal. Some come to visit and mingle with like-minded people. All of them know they will enjoy themselves.
“This is my fifth year coming down here,” said Jordan Brewer of Sloan, Iowa. “There is always a good variety and good deals. I’m hoping to find a field cultivator this time.”
The site is Lee Valley Farm Equipment, where brothers Scott and Randy Olson host a consignment sale in February and in August. The summer event brings in an average of 3,000 people.
“We have 10,000 permanent bidder numbers assigned,” Randy said.
The size of the auctions also fluctuate depending on the amount of equipment the brothers have on hand. While Lee Valley always has a well-stocked inventory, there have been instances of overload. For instance, the time when they had three complete farms at one auction.
The Olsons have moved farm equipment ranging from antiques to top-notch electronics. They’ve auctioned off multiple big ticket items such as tractors and combines.
“We bought my son’s first tractor here three years ago, and we’ve been back ever since,” said Luan Kahl, of Malvern, Iowa. “We run a custom hay baling operation. There’s always something we can look at.”
They’ve even hawked a party bus and a concession stand. Once, they had a jail on the block.
“We’ve seen so much, nothing really phases me anymore,” Randy said.
Something that does catch their attention is the places some of the equipment goes after sold. Randy said they have shipped auctioned material to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the state of Washington many times. Now, especially with Internet bidding over the past dozen years, they have been selling things to buyers in Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom and Belize.
“I’ve been to auctions in other states and come across a piece of equipment with Randy’s handwriting on it,” Scott said. “We’ve even re-sold pieces of equipment for people who bought it from us.”
Repeat business isn’t something new, either. Their father started selling farm equipment back in the 1960s.
“We get to meet a lot of people,” Scott said. “Dad’s customers became our customers – now their children and grandchildren are our customers.”
The Olsons attended auction school in the early 1980s. They began hosting their twice-annual auction right after that and have been going strong for about 40 years now.
They decided to hold their auctions on Thursdays so as not to compete with livestock auctions or farm and household sales. They also wanted to avoid working on Sundays.
The social nature of the sales appeal to a large number of people. It has become as much of a social event as anything. Bart Koinzan of Neligh said as much.
“Oh, I’ve been to a lot of their auctions,” he said “I enjoy visiting with friends and looking for bargains.”
Don Sundell of Herman agreed. He and his wife were on hand for the February sale.
“My wife wanted to go out, so I took her to the auction,” he said. “It’s such a nice day and this is something of a social event – I count it as a date.”
Randy and Scott love that people will visit the auction simply to spend time there.
“We have perennial visitors who never buy anything more than a hamburger,” Randy said. “But, they will spend the day visiting with us and speaking to others here.”
The hamburgers are another facet of the auction experience. Organizations such as the local FFA chapters and 4-H have sold food at the auction’s concession barn. These groups have raised thousands of dollars over the decades.
“Everybody would find something interesting if they came out here,” Scott said. “There is so much that goes into raising and bringing in crops.”
