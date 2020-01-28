2020 Enrollment: some of our go-getter 4-H members (and parents) have already gone online and registered for the 2020 4-H year. Way to go! If you haven’t there is still time, and you can add projects to the list until June 1. In order to enroll you’ll need to get into or create your family account at: ne.4honline.com. After you submit information for each 4-H family member and any adult leaders you will receive an email noting your submission.
The Burt County Extension office will receive notice of your enrollment submissions and we’ll approve them and you’ll get an email back from us. 4-H Leaders will need go through the online Volunteer Screening before they are approved as leaders. All new and previous 4-H Leaders in Burt County will need to be screened or re-screened this year as it is our rotational turn which is needed every 5 years. Email Sharon Wimer at the Extension office at swimer2@unl.edu if you’d like to get the link to the screening. There is a $5 charge for the online screening through DHHS and there may be opportunities to get repaid for this charge. No matter what, we need more 4-H leaders, so call and ask any questions you have about this.