If you have items to discuss regarding 4-H activities, programs and the fair for next year you won’t want to miss out on the 4-H Planning Meeting this Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in Tekamah at the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska upstairs meeting room.
The group will start out together and Jennifer Hansen, 4-H Extension Educator for Burt and Thurston County will be re-introduced. She has been at the last few county fairs, but her commitment to Burt County will be increasingly important as John retires.
The large group will then divide into a livestock topic area and a general 4-H project topics group. Please bring your school and personal calendars to make sure we avoid as many conflicts as possible!
John Wilson Retirement Party December 30!
It’s official – after nearly 42 years serving as a Nebraska Extension Educator in Burt County, John is retiring Dec. 31. He will continue to work one day a week for six months from home on the second phase of the Pollinator Garden by the Plaindealer building in Tekamah, but for most of us…he will be enjoying retirement.
The official retirement party will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 3-5 p.m., in Tekamah at the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska upstairs meeting room. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.
John requested a simple cookie and coffee event, so if any of our 4-H members or families want to practice their cookie baking skills mid-year (or have any Christmas leftovers) we’d love to be able to offer some homemade treats. Just give Mary or Sharon a call at the Extension office 402-374-2929 if you’d like to share your baking skills so we know how to plan! Hope to see you at John’s party!
My Year in 4-H Activity Sheet
The 2019 My Year in 4-H Activity Sheet was enclosed with the last newsletter. If you can’t find it or haven’t turned it in (it’s on bright orange paper) please stop by the Extension office for a copy.
Don’t miss this easy chance to summarize all you (and your family) did this year and get a cool ribbon at the 4-H achievement celebration! MY Year in 4-H sheets are due in the Extension office Jan 2, 2020.
4-H Annual Achievement Application
We were very lucky to have been able to use the 4-H Career Portfolio for so many years, but the State 4-H Office has determined it’s time for a change. Counties are able to choose what form they want for county awards, but if 4-H members are applying for any District/State awards (ages 15-19) you must use the new 4-H Annual Achievement Application. The Burt County 4-H Council decided at their October meeting to move to the 4-H achievement applications so the county stays current with state information. This year 4-H members may continue to use the 4-H Career Portfolio for county awards only. The 4-H Council felt the shorter application process might increase the number of youth applying for awards.
You can find the 4-H Achievement Application at: https://4h.unl.edu/annual-achievement-application There are PDF, Word Doc and Google Doc Application templates, but it’s basically a three page story about your experiences in three emphasis areas plus an All About Me page in the template. Check it out, be creative and let’s see what you can come up with! These are also due January 2nd. Give me a call at 402-374-2929 if you have questions!