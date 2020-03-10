The Clover Stars 4-H Club kicked off their year on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to discuss ideas for the new year. The following week, they met on Monday to create 4-H promotional signs for 4-H week, which is the first week of March. During the same Monday meeting, the Clover Stars decided that members would campaign for the office that they wanted to run for before the club would elect officers.
The members of the club made campaign signs and voted on officers in their Wednesday, February 26th meeting. This year’s officers are; Connor Davis as President, Isabella Evasic as Vice President, me, Alex Davis, as News Reporter, Will Jones as Historian, and Emilia Evasic as Treasurer. As well as voting for new officers, a few of the members took a sign, designed by me, to The Burt County Plaindealer to be turned into a corrugated plastic yard sign with the help of The Plaindealer’s Ashley Wimer. While there, the members designed a sign to be cut out of vinyl and put on a similar sign. They learned how the vinyl cutter worked, and how to lay the vinyl on the sign. The sign is in the yard of the Burt County Courthouse.