We are so proud to have so many wonderful 4-H Seniors this year! We feel so bad for them as their special 2020 year is memorable mostly for all the wrong reasons. Despite the adversities of the year or maybe because of them, we know these great 4-H members will have the drive to go on to make themselves (and us) proud of them now and in the future. Burt County 4-H Seniors include:
Brayden Anderson
Rayna Hladky
Zachary Petersen
Cody Bachtell
Elizabeth Karnopp
Faith Roscoe
Margaret Braniff
Greta Lindberg
Casey Stone
Jadyn Fleischman
Skylar McMullin
Anna Wakehouse
Spencer Herbolsheimer
We are SO PROUD of all of YOU! CONGRATULATIONS!
County Fair? Who Knows?
If you were looking at a roulette wheel it would be an appropriate picture of what we are seeing regarding the county fair. It seems like we are gambling on whether or not we will have a county fair, at least a county fair like we’ve all known and love! We don’t know what will happen next and as soon as we think we do, things change.
The state shared a webinar last week on virtual judging of 4-H static and livestock exhibits. More webinars are coming as the county, state and nation look for new ways to make the 4-H educational opportunities available, which are usually found at the county fair.
The Burt County 4-H Council recently discussed the various options being offer and will meet later to make a final decision on how to handle the 4-H Burt County fair and pre-fair activities, exhibits and contests.
All we can really do is to try and be accepting of whatever new “normal” comes out of this pandemic and work around it as best we can while taking care of each other. Stay positive, be open to learn new things and new programs and hopefully we’ll all come out better and stronger in the end. Please try to keep this (revised) 4-H Motto in mind with these thoughts: “This is the best we’ve got right now, hopefully it will be much better in the near future!”
4-H Bicycle Rodeo
postponed
No face-to-face 4-H
activities before June 15
The 4-H Bicycle Rodeo was originally set for Tuesday, May 12, way back at the 4-H planning meeting in December…however a LOT of things have come into play since then! I honestly haven’t promoted this event because we didn’t know what was going on and how long we would be affected. Currently we have been told we and the Extension and 4-H program cannot have and face-to-face programming until June 15. I’d love to think that will change in a future webinar, but at this time and date, that is what it looks like. Stay tuned!
Building Better Babysitters Virtual Training
Are you interested in building your skills as a babysitter? Babysitting is a big responsibility. It’s a little like the Nebraska state motto: “It’s not for everyone!” Find out if babysitting is for you by registering for Nebraska Extension’s virtual babysitting training. For youth ages 11 years and up.
Educators will help youth participants build skills in the areas of child development, safety, general care, and nutrition; as well as, help them discover how to develop their babysitting business.
The training will be held June 1-5 and there are two training time slots to choose from, choose the option that works best for you. Whichever session time selected, will be the time you participate each day that week. Both are Monday-Friday – must attend all five days (choose only 1 option). Seats are limited.
Option 1: June 1-5 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. CST
Option 2: June 1-5 2 p.m.-3:15 p.m. CST
Participants must have access to a laptop, smart phone, or tablet which has a camera and microphone. We will be meeting via Zoom. Participants will receive some necessary documents via USPS mail and also be given digital access to several additional documents.
Cost: $20 per participant Register at: https://cvent.me/d4gWeD
Bachelor Buttons
Special Gardening Project
This year the Special 4-H Gardening Project is focused on the unique, Classic Magic Bachelor Button. Classic Magic Bachelor Buttons are a unique mix of plum, purple, and bicolor flowers. Not only do the flowers attract beneficial insects, they are edible as well. I’ve always loved these flowers because my Grandmother didn’t care how many I picked because there were always more! Call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 to get yours. The first 20 will get a packet and they can be planted now! Make sure you enroll in the Special Gardening project!!
Horse Advancement Level Update – May, 2020
Due to the COVID-19 situation and social distancing, there will be changes in 4-H horse Advancement Level Testing.
We are encouraging youth to complete the written test, which will be offered online, and the reports/feed chart/healthcare charts as these pieces can be completed by youth at home. The skills testing and demonstrations should be completed virtually. The patterns and instructions for preparing the virtual skills test and demonstrations can be requested from the Extension Office as can the written on-line exams.
• The skills portion needs to be scored by a certified examiner for the level the youth is testing. Please send your virtual skills tests and demonstrations to Brandi Salestrom at: salestrom01@hotmail.com
Advancement Level Testing
Level 1-3 Requirements
• Written exam: the youth can take the written exams online. Youth will receive one link and are asked to take the exam without using any resources.
• Skills test: Youth are asked to send their video links directly to a certified examiner for scoring.
• Demonstration:
Level 2 and 3 Additional Requirements
• Written report and feed chart emailed to county office at time of completion. Youth are encouraged to complete these while we are all practicing social distancing.
Level 3 – Additional Requirement
• Health care paper emailed to county office at time of completion. Youth are encouraged to complete these while we are all practicing social distancing.
Level 4 – Requirements
• Demonstration, written report, and skills test – follow same protocols as above.
Important Date to Note:
June 15, 2020 – All advancement levels completed, Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Show entries due to the county office and Horse Stampede entries due.