This month, i-Help has selected Brad Hawkins as its Citizen of the Month for November. This nominee has been very active in the Tekamah community. He is often found volunteering at the ballfields, fire department, or the Tiger Cage.
Hawkins is a production manager at Novozymes in Blair and has been an active community member in Tekamah for quite some time. When interviewed, Hawkins stated he is currently a member of Tekamah Fire and Rescue and has been for about 21 years. He has been on the Tekamah-Herman Ball Association for about 10 years, and has coached tee ball, baseball, football and softball for 15 years.
One can usually find Hawkins cheering on his two kids: Leann, a junior at Tekamah-Herman; and Matt, a sophomore in college. But you will also find him supporting the Tigers and the community with whatever the occasion.
Hawkins said he volunteers to teach his kids to get involved because it is the right thing to do. “That is what makes this world a better place.”
As previously mentioned, he has been a member of Tekamah Fire and Rescue over 20 years. When asked what is the most rewarding part of being on the fire department, he said, “Helping others There is a lot of heartbreak, tears, and sorrow. There is also a great feeling when you are able to positively impact someone’s life. We generally see most people on the worst day of their life, and hopefully we are able to help turn their day around.”
Hawkins said in order to truly understand what he loves about Tekamah, just come to town on the 4th of July. He loves the traditions and pride shown through the parade and fireworks show.
Brad Hawkins, thank you for all you do for the Tekamah community. All the hard work you put in does not go unnoticed.