While the hustle and bustle of life has temporarily slowed down, there will come a day when the daily demands of life come roaring back full force. Be prepared with a strategy to answer the question: “What’s for dinner?”
Have you had trouble finding the time to get healthy meals on the table? Do you want to eat healthier and avoid resorting to fast food when you’re in a time crunch? Meal prepping might be the solution for you. It’s the practice of preparing a week’s worth of meals ahead of time, economizing the use of ingredients, and portioning meals out for use in the coming week.
BudgetBytes.com warns that meal prepping is not for everyone. You will need to eat a lot of leftovers and there can be a lack of variety. “If having control over what you eat, or maximizing your time or budget is more valuable to you than eating something different every single day, meal prepping is your ticket,” according to the website.
You can go big or small with meal prepping. Aim to prep only dinner, or breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Here are some tips to get you started.
Plan.
Like many endeavors, good meal prepping starts with good planning. Make a list of foods you’d like to prep for the week. Check which ingredients you have on hand, and economize your ingredients to save time, even if it means modifying a recipe. (There’s no need to cook two different kinds of pasta when one would suffice.)
It’s all about the containers.
Check through your inventory of plastic or glass storage containers. Purchase more, if needed. You’ll need a lot of containers to keep everything organized in the refrigerator.
Be careful which foods you choose.
Not all foods are good for meal prepping. While meat, grains, beans, hearty vegetables, whole fruits, nuts, seeds, cheeses and sauces such as salad dressing are all good options, other foods like lettuce, berries and crunchy options such as chips or crackers are not. To really make the most of your time on cooking day, opt for pre-prepared ingredients, such as cubed butternut squash or diced onions.
Use spices for variation.
If you’re eating healthy, chicken breast can be a good option for three or four days of the week. Mix things up by using different seasonings for each day.
Cook smart.
Your slow cooker or pressure cooker is your friend. If the goal is to save time, you can even shorten the amount of time you spend in the kitchen prepping with these time-saving gadgets. Also aim to use your oven space wisely, fitting in as many dishes as you can at once. If you’re making a meal that can easily be doubled, such as soup or chili, make a double batch and freeze the rest for future use.