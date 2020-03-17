National Agriculture Week and is celebrated March 22 – 28, 2020 and it is a time when producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America take time to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by American agriculture. This year’s Ag Day theme is “Food Brings Everyone To The Table.” March 24 is the 47th anniversary of National Ag Day, celebrating agriculture and all those who feed our world, care for crops and livestock, and bring awareness to agricultural production.
According to the Agriculture Council of America, Ag Day is about recognizing and celebrating the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives. The National Ag Day program encourages everyone to: 1) Understand how food and fiber products are produced 2) Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy 3) Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products and 4) Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis. But too few people truly understand this contribution. This is particularly the case in some of our schools, where students may only be exposed to agriculture if they enroll in related vocational training. By building awareness, we can is encourage young people to consider career opportunities in agriculture.
Each American farmer feeds more than 166 people ... a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s. American agriculture is doing more and doing it better. As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand for the food and fiber produced in the United States. Agriculture is this nation’s #1 export and vitally important in sustaining a healthy economy. In 2016, $135.5 billion worth of American agricultural products were exported around the world.
It’s not just the farmer who makes our food possible. The entire agriculture industry, all the way to the grocery store, are the vital links in a chain that brings food to every resident and millions of people abroad. It’s easy to take agriculture for granted in America as our food is readily accessible and safe. Today, there are 3.75 million Americans employed full- and part-time in agriculture, including forestry, fishing and other activities. If one were to look at food-related industries, the numbers jump way up. In fact, one in 12 American jobs is dependent on agriculture.
If you are a farmer, an agricultural producer or anyone in that food chain, we say thanks to you for all that you do each and every day to provide food for the world. I would encourage our agricultural producers to share their agricultural story with a friend, your neighbor or share your story on social media using #AgDay20 or #NationalAgWeek so others know what you do on a daily basis. The rest of us need to be sure to tell those individuals that we appreciate what they do.