Herman: 2021 is here, we got this

The holidays were very special and now moving on into the new year there is a feeling of optimism with a side of contentment. This stems from so much, from the new experiences over the past several months that have taught us to slow down yet continue on the path of hard work, due diligence to compassionately reach out, to be our best selves in all areas of our lives. We strive to do this and the wake-up call to keep the faith, breathe, go with the flow, maybe even reinvent a thing or two has been more like a serious reminder.
We care so very much about others that also own small businesses and will do our level best to bring the reality of a full recovery to all. We have faith that this will happen. We are optimistic.
Small towns, small businesses, small communities are not small minded. There is no finite amount of knowledge, love or growth among the souls that reside or take part in diminutives. It will simply take the three “P”’s, as my husband likes to call them, for it all to change: patience, passion and perseverance.
2021 here we go. We got this.