My list of “it is what it is/life is good/get up and do your best,” for this week:
Yvonne is doing so well, as are the other residents from Carter Place. They will be “home” soon. Much love to every single person.
Herbie (our black lab) and Posh (our fluffy kitty) rather like having us both home each and every day. They follow us wherever we go inside and outside and actually seem to smile. Gives me a warm feeling.
Our children and grandbabes are homeschooling, taking long walks and bike rides, working from home, eating all meals together and loving their way through this. Kent and I are so, so proud of them.
Bob and Colleeta are hanging in there super well as long drives are what work best for them. Fortunately there’s some field work going on, trees are budding and people are outside doing what they can to keep busy. A win for this sweet couple.
Hugs to all the nurses, doctors, medical staff that are being so courageous at this time and to grocery store folk, truckers, essential businesses people that brave the days at work—you have our utmost respect and we’re honored to know you.
Hugs to all business owners and their staff that are being so courageous at this time by being closed for every one’s health—you have our utmost respect and we’re honored to know you.
We’re cleaning out the “old” chicken house. One side will be a potting shed and the other a place for our layers. Chicken wire will go up soon along side the door that separates the spaces and in one corner on the potting shed side, thanks to brother Mark, Grandma Weeces’ very old corner hutch will house my pots. He’s been holding on to it for years and it fits in there perfectly. I’m tickled to pieces.
Hope your own list is long and lovely. Love you. See you soon.