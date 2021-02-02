Herman: All about the good stuff in life

ruly—I’m not the crazy cat lady.
Our 18-year-old granddaughter, Ella, has been living with us since August and her papa and I absolutely love the arrangement. The oldest in the line up of grandchildren, she’s taking classes online (part of the reason she is living with us due to parents and siblings working from home as well), working in Omaha, seeing a boyfriend and being a sweetheart. Ella is independent and learning the ropes of life. We get along wonderfully even with her first election under her belt. And, the girl has a kitty.
Sukie, the tiniest rescue kitty ever, came to live with us a few months ago coming from a pet adoption house that friends of Ella run. She is small, agile, active, black with golden eyes and she loves to wrestle with Posh and with Herbie’s tail. The two weren’t quick to accept her. Yet, with time, they warmed up to her mostly—mostly—because she won’t take “no” for an answer. Sukie reminds us a lot of Posh as a kitten, so there you go. She fits right in. Just like Ella.
I must interject here, in touching on the crazy cat lady reference, that we recently gave a sweet older cat that we were keeping (for our daughter) to mom at Carter Place. Jenny, due to her age, was not impressed with Hilary’s Bernese Mountain Dog. Yvonne, Jenny, residents and staff at CP are now the best of friends. It truly has been a blessing in every way.
So to sum it up: events happen for a reason, it’s all about family, we love animals (we’re getting chickens this summer, so okay, birds as well), we adore our home and our community and to throw another one in there, we’re just danged blessed. Call us crazy, call us happy, just call us when you want to talk about the good stuff in your life, too. We’re all about it.