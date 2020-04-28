I was wandering around our place the other evening, taking a filled bucket to water the birds, admiring nature’s early showing with buds of spring, watching the settling sun drop behind the chicken coop. Pausing, a sense of contentment washed over me so complete that granddaughter Ruth joined asking, “Nana, just what are you doing out here?”
I suppose it seemed that her grandmother was in a trance. Leaning up against the propane tank, not moving, gazing to the west I smiled at her eight-year-old, sweet little self and replied, “I’m being carried away by the beauty of this place and I don’t ever want to leave it—or you.”
Yes, I am the mushy type, so is the hubs. No, this isn’t a quarantine emotional momentary thing. I am like this all the time. It just so happens Foof (her self given nickname) stepped into one of my many moments of warm reflection and deep joy that come with the gratefulness of life that I feel. Powerfully humble times like these make my mushy side mushier and it may be a little tricky to convey this to a young one—that I’m not sad, just contemplative. Yet I’m pretty sure she understood the soft tears. That’s the beauty of family.
Sidenote: grandkids are physically distancing with parents and minimal other contacts so that we may see one another from time to time in our country setting, a decision we made weeks ago.
Over the years Kent and I have learned that so very little is in our control even though we try from time to time to prove that wrong since we are very real humans. This virus thing has brought us back to the reality of it all once again. Mother Nature has a way of bringing us all down to earth. It’s as if she is boldly saying, “breathe in deeply and appreciate what you have in front of you at this moment.”
We will do our best, MN, we will do our best