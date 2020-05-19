This article was written a few days ago. Hope everyone is doing well at this time and always.
Over the past several weeks, since the virus changed things for us all, the Petersen family (sans grandparents as we respectfully want them to be very okay) have gotten together. We’ve convened at our place, for the most part, since we have more open area including Kent’s he-shed and plenty of places to roam. All of us have been fairly careful and haven’t been in anyplace but an essential place of business since the “awareness” began. And our getting together has been as “essential” thing as anything there could possibly be. In other words, the Petersen’s have done pretty well for “us” in this time of social distancing.
Yesterday was Mother’s Day and 20 of us (yes, 20) got together to spend some much needed moments in each other’s presence. All open air, all fairly distanced from one another playing corn hole, shooting at targets and blue rocks, golf cart rides, sitting around the campfire eating chicken and delicious food after having an outdoor visit with my mom, Yvonne, at Carter Place. It was heaven on earth.
Now, certainly this was not a new approach to spending this day of the mothers. This is how we Petersens do up a holiday when the weather is warm, but let’s just say it was much, much sweeter this year. Every nuance was enjoyed with a deeper appreciation and that says a lot about the experience since we truly love one another and do our best not to take anything for granted on a daily basis. It’s just, well, maybe we laughed harder, smiled a bit more, felt lighter in spirit by being boosted by one another’s presence. I can’t be sure but to be sure we all felt it. There was a collective peace in our hearts when the kids left with the left over cake.
Drinking coffee this morning in the aftermath it has been made abundantly clear to me for the millionth time in my life no matter what, family (to include Him and extended family of course) is the most important thing. No covid (small letters on purpose) needed to remind me of that.