Mick (Ralph) Anderson.
Lyle Schjodt.
Stellar men. Pillars of their communities. Believers in the special qualities of small town life.
Strong, generous, thoughtful, caring. Family men, business men. Involved. Devoted.
Did so much for so many and behind the scenes did so much more. Legacies unrivaled.
Tekamah and Ralph Anderson. Quote from a friend,”Mick was the soul of T-town.” Well said. To his family—we’ll hold you close.
Blair and Lyle Schjodt. His heart beat for education, farming, family. To Kay and the girls, you have our love.
Grateful to have known them both.