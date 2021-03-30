Herman: Last 12 months ‘unique’ at best

To say that it’s been a unique past 12 months would clearly be an understatement for all of us. The list is long when we talk about adjustments, new habits, creative understandings of what is the new normal in all our lives. We say “goodbye” to some things and say “well that’s a new one” to others.
Each of us has a different and new perspective and small towns are no different. And basically, truly, it’s all very good.
Take the village of Herman for instance. Herman standing on its own is quite good. A small community filled with kind, genuine people who work hard on the daily, rarely asking for approval or help in what they’re doing. They just, well, do it. They put their heads down, make the best of whatever it is and grow and learn from every experience with no fanfare.
Herman folks are sturdy and not easily flappable. I love this village and everyone in and living around it. Have I mentioned that?
I speak of Herman because Herman village is why this column exists and the beloved businesses I share with my family are based in this beautiful community, yet every town big or small has me in awe of how dear souls have handled all of this commotion. In other words, dear souls have simply “handled.” Warms my heart to say it.
This column will most assuredly be back on track now that life is opening back up again. Everyone is waking up from a rest that was needed, I suppose, and that’s more than okay since a deep sleep is a marvelous thing and the freshness of spring has us all ready for the greenness once again.
You can feel the yawning, stretching, slow awakening of our collective as we prepare to handle whatever comes next—together.