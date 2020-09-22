It’s been a couple of weeks since this column’s been written.
Chalk it up to hours spent at or doing various activities which are all special and wonderful and possibly short-lived due to covid (always small “c” to give it less power) so said activities just have to be enjoyed. And to be honest, tapping away at and into my heart with this column is one of the things I enjoy the most. However, family trumps all and always will...no ‘fence and probably none taken as I’m sure this happens in your world as well. Thanks for understanding.
With that out of the way, I’d like to mention that my heart is very much content these days. Beans from our gardens have been frozen, wild plums/peaches jammed, football and baseball games/gymnastics enjoyed, parents are doing well, Kent is heading more frequently up to the duck camp (he just loves that and I love that he loves it). It finally rained and the sweet golden days of summer are collapsing gently into fall. Sigh.
Mixed in with the feelings of warmth there are tinges of concern, naturally. These are interesting times, and as daughter-in-law, Sarah said, “this is probably an experience for us which may be likened to the early 20s or 40s.”
It sure seems that way.
So during the moments of goodness we are careful, cautious, aware. We check in with each other, wear masks, wash hands and respect one another’s views because, let’s face it, who knows what’s best for you? Only you.
So I’ll continue to absorb whatever I can of what makes life worth living such as traveling the country roads, waving to neighbors out working in the fields (already!) like the Hoiers and the Kubies, parking my chair outside the fences at the games, checking messages and inquiring with care about those who maybe aren’t feeling the best, canning what’s left of the tomatoes, visiting with my 91-year-old mom, living each moment with love.