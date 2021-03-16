Herman: More than a friend than a vehicle

The golf cart experience continues.
When Ella, our almost 19-year-old, oldest grandchild, was 2—her papa and I bought a golf cart. She went with us to pick it up in South Dakota as we were taking care of her at the time.
Ella loves/loved the golf cart. She had her graduation picture taken on it—riding away from us with the peace sign up and her golden hair flowing. We just love that picture. Holly Olson captured it perfectly.
All of the grandkids love the golf cart. They learned how to drive it, somewhat maintain it, take numerous group pictures on it and definitely enjoy it.
The sweet thing has been overhauled a couple of times and retrofitted with a box on the back so as to be used as a garden vehicle. It’s had stickers on it, names painted on it, songs sung upon her as she rolled along the path papa mowed for her. She’s been run into (not hard, lol), backed into, driven until she’s smokin’ and left down the hill because coming up the hill wasn’t a possibility. Even the kids’ friends have driven her and little Sienna and bonus grandson, Natedog are the latest to learn upon her sturdy wheeled frame.
Funny, we’ve never named her. We name everything. And as you can see from the previous paragraph,” its” evolved into a “she.” Evolved probably because she has the maternal instinct to take care of everyone that perches behind the wheel. She’s smart and sensitive like that, plus, she has a million miles on her and still smiles in her own way by showing up for more adventures each spring.
Yes, we all love the golf cart. One of MY favorite pictures is the one that Todd Bouvia took randomly when we were at his and Herta’s place one neighborly gorgeous Sunday. It’s a photo of nanapapa (us), Gus, Macy and Ella, the only three grandkids at the time, all taking a lovely drive on the old gal. So very grateful she’s still around to give us more tours in the neighborhood and hopefully a ton more memories.
Nope! no name needed, for the sweeheart as we will just call her, “old friend” for as long as she’s around.