Since the first day of writing this column, many events have happened in our small, loving community that I have had the privilege of penning about. Historic floods, storms that have toppled buildings, dry spells in our weather, friends and family that have passed before us, trusted small businesses beginning and ending, fields harvested, ball games played, fundraisers, marriages, births, graduations and other celebrations, times of joys, sorrows—all wonderful, important and experienced in their own unique way by genuine souls.
By the grace of all things holy these experiences warm our hearts and we are a fortunate bunch to know that there is a bright inviting light at the end of this tunnel and we will, in several weeks, be breathing and engaging freely again in the activities we all cherish. We’ll be back to being the way we were all meant to be. Together.
In the meantime, spring cleaning has begun at our house and the business (closed for everyone’s safety till further notice), Kent and I check in on our parents daily (Bob just celebrated his 90th birthday and 91-year-old Yvonne has never heard of this type of self quarantine in quite some time), grandbabes are being homeschooled by their amazing, patient parents, social distancing is something new for us all and reading has become my new (yet old) best friend.
Peace and good health be with you.