This holiday season, the plan is to keep things beautifully, joyfully and hysterically simple.
Turkey and ham for Thanksgiving cooked up deliciously with Stovetop stuffing as a side. That’s right, right out of the box and onto the stovetop. Our family loves it and on the last day of thanks, quite some time was put forth creating a homemade stuffing. This past year I found them “hinting broadly” that their favorite was the easy kind.
I’m okay with that.
Kent’s sisters will be in town for Thanksgiving so great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and all will snuggle into our home for a day filled with love and football. We are a very blessed, thankful, family indeed.
Christmas will be done with the usual decorating, shopping, partying, of course and it is so, so fun.
A bit of online shopping has become the norm (for sheer convenience) along with gift cards that take care of older grandkids’ wants and needs. Teenagers know what they want.
And I’m okay with that.
Little seven-year-old Ruth says “you know what I like, Nana,” knowing how much pleasure gift-giving gives Nanapapa (what the grands call us) and seeing the sparkle in their eyes upon receiving is a true gift in itself.
Holidays, Petersen Bar 75 activities, laughter, gifts, lots of yummy food with some semi-homemade dishes blended in, blessings, family togetherness, hugs, sports and friends ... So maybe not so simple yet definitely beautiful, joyful and hysterical at all times.
And I’m okay with that.