Very grateful for the time spent at home I personally am now ready for life to speed up just a little. Having been accustomed to attending ball games and activities that grandchildren enjoy being in and running a business the welcomed down time has been a true gift but.... I won’t deny that having some of those activities back into the daily will certainly be welcome as well. After all, I added those things into my life for a reason quite some time ago with rarely saying “no” to anything because life is short and getting the most out it is my quest.
Yet, I have “re”learned a thing or two about a thing or two over the past several weeks, such as:
Rest is important. I didn’t always work that into my days and now a nap is a joyous thing again. Naps will be added back. Rest assured (wink, wink).
Saying “no” is a-okay. This has been common knowledge to me for quite a while now, but the reminder of not getting up to do things quickly for someone (including myself) has been nice.
There’s more to life than increasing it’s speed. Another common knowledge experience that a not so gentle reminder was needed to nudge a slow down.
Nature is nurturing. Those birds, green grasses, flowers, the fresh air and earthy smells are irreplaceable in a life.
It’s okay to do nothing. Shocker. Tucking the phone away, breathing (I just started a daily yoga routine—one of those many things I was always going to start) and even just good old fashioned daydreaming mixed in with yard work has slowed down the graying of the hair process (I think Erin Warrick would know this answer).
Looking back over the list it’s hard to believe that a Petersen wrote it. Yes, laugh out loud because I very much am. It’s a simple list of important things that have slowly (very slowly, I might add) come back to me as vital to that “getting the most out of life” quest that I said I was on. Ol’ Carol has been hearkened back to the old days. In other words, it’s been cool to be chill again