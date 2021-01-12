Herman: Take care of yourself

Politics, religion, other people’s children, money and now pandemic issues.
Keep these subjects away from general conversations and/or apply the best leadership tactics known to mankind; or, apply overall mature content if you feel a strong need to express your opinion; or, keep your opinion to yourself if you feel it’s best and be sure to take care of yourself in the healthiest way that works for you.
Apply these simple rules to discussions and to living your life, particularly ones outside of the protection of your home, and you’ll get along just fine in life.
It takes loving effort to do this.
“Be careful not to dehumanize people you disagree with. In our self-righteousness, we can easily become the very things we dislike in others.” Wise words written by Marc and Angel (authors)
Look to your good self for good answers in all areas of your life and do your best not to create unnecessary conflict even in your household. Because it begins there.
Breathe and know that you can do this.