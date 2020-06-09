Mentioned last week, mentioned again, the Herman Legion outdoes itself each year with their memorial service and all the other efforts they put forth for our small community. We salute them all.
And speaking of efforts, the Herman park looks downright amazing. Good village folks showed up to finish up on a few things, the flowers and landscaping are stunning and it just makes your heart feel good to see how much love goes into it’s care. We thank all the good folks past, present and future for everything.
Midge Green is now a centurion. At 100 years young, she is a deeply caring, beautiful soul who is going to have a party to celebrate turning this magnificent age—one of these days. We’ll keep you posted.
And this bears repeating because it’s just so wonderful: businesses in Herman are open to small numbers coming in and have never missed a beat. Sam’s Salon is open and helping people feel good about themselves again, Lisa Skinner goes strong with the brokerage services, Craig keeps those farmers going, the church shares it’s kindnesses, the convenience store flashes it open sign diligently, D & A auto has remained doing it’s thing and Petersen’s Bar 75 is open just Fridays in June. Sweet, small business is the best. And obviously tough even when times get rough. Love that. Absolutely love that.
Most importantly in a small community you don’t have to look far at all to notice the gentle kindness every single day. Good Samaritans come around and help their neighbors pull their weeds, take them to appointments, make meals, clean a little, mow, smile and expect nothing in return. I wasn’t going to mention any names because they don’t do it for the recognition yet Nancy Lawson, Mary and Tracy Oliver, Nels and Sam Christensen, Mark Ricker are a few and you absolutely know that each person in the village and the surrounding areas is doing something sweet for someone quietly and unassumingly. This is the best thing there is, isn’t it?
And on that lovely note, I smile and leave. Have a great week.