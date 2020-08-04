This is a delicate subject and one that is probably barely approached, particularly now with this virus lurking about. The subject is family members in nursing/assisted living homes and what the rest of us are to do while they’re in there. Period.
True, there’s no pat answer to dealing with this in life and as there are as many different experiences as there are individuals, there never will be. What with both parents having been residents in Carter Place, Yvonne/mom, continues to be a resident there and is getting beyond excellent care. She loves it there, albeit just like the rest of the world is not loving the restrictions placed on a corona-run life, but this too shall pass and mom, like us all, must either embrace it or go crazy. Our individual choice.
Thankfully she has chosen to be positive. The rest of the rest of the residents and staff there at CP are handling it just pretty darned great, too.
So, it’s rare that I get on a soap box (okay, hubs would disagree with this at home, ha!), but to put it bluntly—when your parent/loved one is in a nursing home and getting incredibly fantastic care please believe them and believe that they are doing well.
Fact: Mom is doing great, it’s hard, true, but she’s doing as well as the rest of us in coping with a pandemic. Maybe better, folks. She is getting amazing care.
The media likes to strike fear in all our souls. I haven’t watched the news for six weeks and feel so much better for it. I will now step down from my soap box and tend to my garden. Thank you.
And by the way: Yvonne/mom is the one who asked me to write this article.