2019 has proven to be an exciting and very positive year for the Historic Bryant House. Generous grants from the Nielsen Foundation, the Tekamah Foundation and donations from our supporters made it possible to begin the much-needed repair and restoration of this beautiful home. With this money, we were able to finish all the needed exterior work. This includes repair, preparation and painting of the home, replacement of the badly broken and dangerous driveways and sidewalks and additional support for the front porch and foundation. We are thrilled to have been able to accomplish so much, and we sincerely thank everyone who helped make this possible. We are once again searching for grants and donations to continue. It is our goal to begin work on the interior of the house, beginning with the first floor. Air conditioning is our most urgent need in order to prevent deterioration of the many artifacts from temperature fluctuations and unstable humidity. Our master plan is to restore the home to its turn of the century grandeur.
The annual Wine and Cheese Christmas fundraiser was a sellout, and a huge success. This year’s theme was “A Nostalgic Christmas.” The tree which sat in the front picture window was owned and used by the Bryant family for many years. It was adorned with vintage bubble lights and blown glass ornaments fashioned after those originating in Germany, and eventually used by Queen Victoria on her Christmas tree. The tree was a beautiful focal point of the parlor and it really sparkled. Toys used by the Bryant children were scattered under the tree. We know many Christmases were celebrated around this tree from the photos seen of Anne standing near it.
Other Christmas decorations used by the Bryant family were on bookcases, the sideboard in the dining room and on a small tree sitting on the piano. It’s fun to imagine what Christmas was like in this beautiful home. How fortunate we are to be able to decorate with so many things actually used by the Bryant family.
With the start of a new year, the board’s thoughts have turned to planning events and fundraisers to be hosted at the Historic Bryant House in the next few months. One important goal is to increase the number of guests visiting the house. We love sharing its interesting history and telling stories we’ve learned about the family from reading the many diaries and seeing photographs left by the family.
Changing exhibits will be displayed over the next year using items in storage. Many of them were used by the original owners, Rose and E.W. Bryant.
Recent donations were made by Mike Camron, Noretta Glup, Matt Langley, Carol and Rich Smiley, Sara and Darrel Ensor, Eileen and Robert Smith, Barb Patterson, Eric Smith and anonymous. We are sincerely grateful for your support.