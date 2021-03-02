Historic Bryant House

Bryant House hosting a garage sale
The weather is finally warming, it’s getting lighter earlier in the morning, the country roads are drying and the lines at the car wash can be long. This can only mean one thing—spring is around the corner.
With spring, comes spring cleaning. As you may be cleaning and purging, please keep the Bryant House in mind. The Bryant House will join the community garage sales, with a fundraiser of our own. We will not be selling any of the house contents, but will be taking your donations to sell for our fundraiser.
Our garage sale will be located at the Chatt Center. If you have any items you would like to donate, please contact Sue Langley at 402-870-1040.
Keep in mind we will not be accepting clothing. If you have any clothing items, please donate to the Helping Hands Store located in the old Cottonwood Clinic.
The dates of the garage sale have yet to be determined, but in the past, the community garage sales have been in June. That gives everyone time to go through the garage, the basement or spare room to find items you don’t use anymore or have tucked to the back of the pantry or closet.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Sue Langley at the above number or Bonnie Chatt at 402-870-1127.