 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Bryant House

Historic Bryant House

  • 1 min to read
Historic Bryant House

Historic Bryant House

Bryant House hosting a garage sale

The weather is finally warming, it’s getting lighter earlier in the morning, the country roads are drying and the lines at the car wash can be long. This can only mean one thing—spring is around the corner.

With spring, comes spring cleaning. As you may be cleaning and purging, please keep the Bryant House in mind. The Bryant House will join the community garage sales, with a fundraiser of our own. We will not be selling any of the house contents, but will be taking your donations to sell for our fundraiser.

Our garage sale will be located at the Chatt Center. If you have any items you would like to donate, please contact Sue Langley at 402-870-1040.

Keep in mind we will not be accepting clothing. If you have any clothing items, please donate to the Helping Hands Store located in the old Cottonwood Clinic.

The dates of the garage sale have yet to be determined, but in the past, the community garage sales have been in June. That gives everyone time to go through the garage, the basement or spare room to find items you don’t use anymore or have tucked to the back of the pantry or closet.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Sue Langley at the above number or Bonnie Chatt at 402-870-1127.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lois Wachter
Lifestyles

Lois Wachter

  • 1 min to read

Funeral services for Lois Wachter were held Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, at PassageWay church in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair woman went to be with …

Lifestyles

Annual and perennial flowers

  • 1 min to read

Growing a vegetable garden versus growing a flower garden can be hotly debated. Vegetable gardeners ask, “What good is it if you can’t eat it?…

Burt County Museum
Lifestyles

Burt County Museum

  • 1 min to read

Burt County Museum received the following memorials from Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021. We express our sympathy to the families of the d…

Lifestyles

Attitude of Gratitude

  • 2 min to read

Get your 4-H group started on a positive note this year by playing a 4-H Attitude of Gratitude game! This is a little activity I came up with …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News