i-Help names Skinners as Citizens of the Month

i-Help is once again prowling the streets of Tekamah to seek out outstanding community members for its coveted “Community Member of the Month” honor.
This month, the service award has actually been given to two area residents—Bill and Lisa Skinner.
The couple was recognized by i-Help, a student volunteer organization at Tekamah-Herman Schools, for their work with the local churches, library, food pantry, and more. The two reside outside of Herman, but their work in the Tekamah area convinced the i-Help officers that they deserve this nod.
Bill and Lisa have been volunteering ever since they moved to Herman 25 years ago. Bill grew up in Herman and has since spent all but eight years of his life in the Herman area. Lisa, for her part, grew up in Lincoln before moving to the area in 1994. In the time since, they’ve raised a family and took on dozens of volunteer roles, both in the area and outside of it.
When asked to list all of the volunteer activities the two currently undertake, Bill responded that he serves on the library foundation and school board, as well as performing various responsibilities for the Presbyterian church, including serving as a Vacation Bible School leader and on the church Session. He also enjoys helping Lisa at the food pantry when he can.
For Lisa, the list was even longer. “[I work as a] deacon at church, as a Community VBS Director, as a Church Community Council member, and as a PEO officer, [as well as with] Logos, the Food Pantry, the Backpack Program, and NAIFA Nebraska (the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors), where I served on the board of directors, the executive board, and then as president.”
When asked why they do all that they do, their answers varied. For Bill, volunteering is almost all for the community and a little for himself. He says volunteering, “keeps me in the know of what’s going on around me,” and adds that he enjoys the social aspect of working with people in the area.
Lisa explains that she does what she does “… because I am passionate about helping others, kids especially, and helping adults discover the leader inside of them. This is my WHY.”
In his spare time, Bill has made a bit of a name for himself as “DJ Skinner.” Known among the high school demographic for his frequent appearances at school dances, he also donates his services to non-profit fundraisers and community events like the Sweet Corn Festival. In Bill’s own words, “Lisa helps, but does not do solo gigs.”
When the two aren’t ticking boxes on their very long list of volunteer activities, they can be found working at their day jobs or kicking back in their Herman home. As Bill describes it, ”I work at Evonik, which is a lysine production company on the Cargill campus in Blair.” He acts as an operations technician to keep the processing plant running smoothly. Lisa owns a life insurance brokerage company with offices in both Herman and Lincoln. Back at home, they live with two of their children, Alex and Emma, who are taking classes at Metro Community College and who “we certainly love having around as well.”
i-Help congratulates Bill and Lisa on their selection as October’s Community Members of the Month, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!