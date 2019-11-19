I-Help, the community service organization at Tekamah-Herman High School has taken on many service projects since its founding in 2011, all staffed with Tekamah-Herman students.
The group’s most recent undertaking requires the community’s help. Our latest project involves collecting bottle caps and lids which will be recycled into bench or trash can for THS.
Our volunteer group is working with the company Green Tree Plastics, LLC through its “ABC Promise Partnership” program. The program allows i-Help to collect plastic caps and lids and send them in to be recast into a fully recycled bench or trash can, which will be placed on school grounds. This project comes as part of our continued effort to renew and enrich the THS experience.
The only criterion necessary for a lid or cap to be “acceptable” is that it must be plastic and only plastic. Anything from water bottle caps, milk jugs tops, hair spray lids, deodorant sealers, and baby food de-leakers to yogurt heads, mayonnaise sealing devices, and ice cream bucket covers—they’re all good to go. The recycle numbers to look for are 2, 4, and 5.
Banned items include non-plastics,like metal, trash, or paper,and different types of plastics such as plastic bags, water bottles (everything that isn’t a lid), and any variety of plastic containers. The recycle numbers to avoid are 1, 3, 6 and 7.
I-Help encourages families across Tekamah to collect their unneeded lids and bottle tops for the cause. Donations can be dropped off at the school, given to Mrs. Jensen, the i-Help sponsor, or passed on to any of the i-Help officers, including Brooklyn Brenneis, Eldridge Jensen, Jadyn Fleishman, Maggie Braniff, Mackenzie Evans, Greta Lindberg, and Lucas Niewohner.
Receptacles will also be placed around campus, so gathered caps and lids can be sent with any student on his or her way to school. Lids and caps can also be dropped off when attending future athletic or music events at the school.
All donations are appreciated, and we hope all community members will assist us in making this project a success!
More information about the program is available at https://www.greentreeplastics.com/abc-program/.