Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall announced last week that FSA offices across Nebraska currently are accepting applications for the Conservation Reserve Program. The deadline for landowners to submit an application for general CRP is Feb. 28, 2020, while signup for continuous CRP will be ongoing.
The Burt County FSA, along with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Pheasants Forever will host a joint CRP information meeting on Jan. 15, 2020, at the Herman Fire Hall. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will cover CRP practice options, land eligibility criteria and updated soil rental rates, among other items. All area landowners interested in CRP are invited to attend this free event.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as “covers”) to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
CRP has 22 million acres enrolled, but the 2018 Farm Bill raised the cap to 27 million acres. This means farmers and ranchers have a chance to enroll in CRP for the first time or continue their participation for another term.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.