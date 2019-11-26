It is our family heritage and customs that make the Christmas season special to each of us.
Have you ever wondered what influenced those customs and traditions? Perhaps more than anything, it was Britain’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert who had the greatest impact on Christmas traditions, as many they started are still with us today.
Queen Victoria reigned from 1837, until her death in 1901, and those years are known as the Victorian Era. In 1840, she married German-born Prince Albert. Prior to their marriage, it was rare for anyone in England to have a Christmas tree. It was Prince Albert who brought the Christmas tree to England. The Christmas tree or Tannenbaum (German for “fir tree”) was a German tradition. Trees were then adorned with wax candles and handmade sweets.
After an artist’s drawing was published in the Illustrated London News showing the royal family celebrating around a tree in 1848, Christmas trees became a popular custom.
Another tradition brought to England by the prince was the blown glass Christmas ornament. These became very popular when another illustration of Queen Victoria’s Christmas tree was published. The royal tree was lavishly decorated with blown glass ornaments from Prince Albert’s native Germany.
Soon these unique ornaments became the rage and were exported to other parts of Europe and eventually to America.
It was during the Victorian Era that St. Nicholas gradually became Santa Claus, and the idea of Santa with his reindeer and sleigh living at the North Pole became accepted holiday lore.
New wealth generated by factories and industry in Great Britain helped make it possible for a two-day Christmas holiday from work. One day was for gathering with family and honoring the birth of Jesus, and the second day was called Boxing Day. It is believed that this day was for opening gifts that families received from their employers. Before this time, gifts were only given at the New Year.
Christmas is again in full bloom at the Bryant House. She is beautifully dressed in her Christmas finery, and it’s a wonderful sight to see. It’s a busy time of year for everyone, but we hope you will dust off your Christmas spirit and come to see a Victorian inspired “Nostalgic Christmas.”
One of the trees featured this year, a tree used by the Bryant family, is adorned with beautiful blown glass ornaments, fashioned after those that originated in Germany.
