I thought I was done writing columns, but I find I need to write one more that serves two purposes. First, I want to thank everyone who attended my retirement reception, sent a card or email, or has just wished me well when I saw them. I couldn’t believe everyone who braved the weather for my retirement party on such a nasty day. I also can’t thank Sharon, Mary and Carroll enough for making the arrangements and insisting that I have one. I was OK without one, but they wouldn’t hear of that!
One thing that really struck me as I visited with people is how important it is to do one’s best to help people whenever they need it. More than once I had someone tell me, ‘I really appreciated when you helped me with (whatever)’ and I had forgotten about it a long time ago. Even though it may have seemed insignificant to me, it was important to them.
The other purpose for this column is to let people know who to contact until my position is filled. I’ve put together a list of some of my co-workers who will be able to handle a lot of questions I might receive and in some cases, I was already passing these calls on to someone else. But now it’s even more important to know who has the expertise to help you with these questions.
So here’s a list of the most common general subject matter of calls I receive and the name, phone number and email address of the person I’d suggest calling if you have questions.
CROPS & WATER
Aaron Nygren
402.352.3821
Wayne Ohnesorg
402.370.4040
Mitiku Mamo
402.584.2234
mmamo2@unl,edu
LIVESTOCK
Larry Howard
402.372.6006
LAWN/GARDEN/
HORTICULTURE
Kathleen Cue
402.727.2775
WINDBREAKS/TREES/
WILDLIFE PLANTINGS
Steve Rasmusson
402.375.0101
Grahm Herbst
402.444.7804
CASH RENTS/LEASES/
LAND VALUES
Allan Vyhnalek
402.472.1771
Jim Jansen
402.584.2261
INSECTS
Wayne Ohnesorg
402.370.4040
For other questions that don’t fit in the categories above, you may still call our office (402.374.2929) and someone will either answer your question or get you in contact with the person who can answer it. Again, it has been a pleasure working with all of you over the past 42 years and I’m sure that (eventually) they will fill my position and have someone here who can do even bigger and better things than I ever did.